FloQast Holds Inaugural User Conference and Recognizes Accounting Innovators

TakeControl Conference Brings Together Accounting Leaders to Learn Best Practices and Future Directions to Improve Finance and Accounting Processes

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, announced that it held its inaugural user conference, TakeControl , in San Francisco last week on May 16. The sold-out, education-focused event provided chief financial officers, controllers and accountants with insights, best practices and new approaches to further optimize and streamline finance and accounting operations. In addition, the company recognized accounting innovators with its Month-End Masters awards, acknowledging three accounting professionals for their leadership, creativity and ability to drive change across their organizations.



/EIN News/ -- Finance and accounting teams are increasingly taking on greater strategic responsibilities, helping organizations to better run their business. A growing ecosystem of financial cloud software solutions are helping streamline traditional manual processes, freeing up teams to take on more strategic and impactful roles. Close Management Software epitomizes this approach by reducing close time on average by three days while improving accuracy of the month-end process. This value is driving the rapid growth of FloQast which now counts more than 650 finance and accounting teams relying on its financial close solution.

More than a hundred of these organizations met at Ghirardelli Square to explore the future of accounting in the era of AI and automation, learn how leading organizations such as Stack Overflow and Yelp use FloQast to better streamline Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and financial reporting, and pick up valuable tips on how to reduce costs associated with their audit.

The three individuals FloQast recognized with its 2019 Month-End Masters awards are:

Innovator of the Year - Jon Hardy, Accounting Manager, Viewpoint

Awarded in recognition of his work within Viewpoint and across parent company Trimble Technologies in creating greater financial efficiencies and improving business outcomes using close management software.

Accounting Leader of the Year - Derek Mernagh, Corporate Controller, Yelp

Awarded for effectively leading change and for driving new processes and technology leading to positive business impact. This included tracking SOX controls and SEC reporting requirements using close management software.

Rookie of the Year - Shanna Wheeler, CPA, Controller, RebBuilt

Recognized for the impact Wheeler has made on her organization leveraging FloQast and the rapidity of change she achieved.

“TakeControl was designed to bring together forward-thinking finance and accounting teams to exchange ideas and learn from one another. Whenever you bring smart, driven people under one roof, magical things occur and that is exactly what we saw last week,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “We witnessed the next generation of financial and accounting professionals who are driving change across their organizations to not just make them more efficient, but more strategic and valuable to their businesses overall.”

TakeControl, Austin will be held on September 18, 2019. Visit floqast.com/austin-take-control/ to be notified when registration goes live.

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Twilio, DocuSign, Zillow and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter @floqast .

*inactive

Contact:

Morgan Barrett

BOCA Communications for FloQast

408-612-9889

floqast@bocacommunications.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.