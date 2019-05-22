Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Savannah Distributing Company, Inc.

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Savannah Distributing Company, Inc. Savannah Distributing Company, headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has placed an initial order of Kona Gold Energy Drinks. Savannah Distributing is a 75-year-old company serving the state of Georgia with premium beverage brands since 1938.

/EIN News/ -- Savannah Distributing is the oldest, and one of the most prominent distributors of American craft and imported beers, premium liquor brands, world-class wines and Champagnes throughout Georgia. Savannah Distributing is a leader in connecting the most sought-after brands with leading retailers serving their consumer market.



“I am excited to announce the signing of one of our biggest distribution agreements to date,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Located in the beautiful state of Georgia, Savannah Distributing Company has a proven track record and covers the entire state. They are excited to launch the brand in key markets of Georgia and we look forward to growing the brand with them.”



“We are excited to begin this new partnership as we continue to broaden our presence in the Southeast. Savannah Distributing provides a great opportunity to further expand our distribution capabilities into the great state of Georgia,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “This agreement reinforces Kona Gold’s strategy to systematically increase the availability of our brands through DSD distribution, regional and nation chains, and e-commerce.”



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



