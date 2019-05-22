International Land Alliance Announces Groundbreaking at Valle Divino

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced it has started final site preparation on its Valle Divino development. Valle Divino is the Company’s 20 acre-parcel (123 residential lots and 3 commercial lots) located in Ensenada, Baja California roughly 50 miles south of San Diego with starting prices at $35,000. Valle Divino is part of a 1,250-acre master planned residential community overlooking the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean.

Valle Divino also sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s premier wine region with over 175 wineries. In preparation for our groundbreaking and pre-sales, the Company is conducting a second “Test Vineyard” with 14 grapes, including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvedre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pinto Noior and Zinfandel. A Test Vineyard is planted in an effort to see how different grape varieties grow in the same location.

Site preparation will be completed by July 2019 and formal construction expected to begin August 2019. The Company will be utilizing a sales office at the Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Course with pre-sales starting by July 1, 2019.

For additional information on the site and designs, please visit: https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/



About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

