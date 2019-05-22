ndau Holders Elect Inaugural Policy Council, Votes to be Listed on BitMart Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Cayman Islands, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ndau, the world’s first buoyant digital currency optimized for the long-term store of value, announced that it has been listed on BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform. After its first election concluded on April 23, ndau’s Blockchain Policy Council (BPC) voted to list ndau on BitMart, a cryptocurrency exchange.





The nine delegates of ndau’s BPC will serve for six months, during which time and for a year after, their 1000 ndau stakes will be held in the token’s endowment. Delegates include ndau holders from a variety of disciplines, including certified public accounting, banking, manufacturing, venture capital, and a hedge fund manager.





Ken Lang, an elected delegate of the Blockchain Policy Council, said: “Cryptocurrencies are constantly evolving, but governance is an area that hasn’t kept up with technology and adoption. We feel that ndau is different — it was designed with a unique governance and staking structure to align incentives within its ecosystem and benefit all those with ndau fairly. I strongly believe that the right people have been elected to uphold those principles.”





ndau is a digital currency that is intended to compete with other stable coins as well as traditional stores of value such as fiat currencies. Typically, stable coins are pegged to other currencies or commodities and are therefore subject to the influence of institutions that may not prioritize the interests of long-term holders. This leads to policies that erode value over time through inflation. By contrast, ndau builds incentives and economic controls into the architecture of its blockchain intended to promote short-term stability, while also designed to bolster protection for long-term holders.





Shelon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart said: “BitMart’s users are highly selective about which assets they trade and the communities they associate with. We’re confident that our traders will be enthusiastic about the option to trade ndau, and embrace the concept of buoyant cryptocurrencies.”





ndau was developed by Oneiro and initially formulated by the ndau Collective, a group of over 20 leading experts from world-class institutions including Goldman Sachs, Columbia University, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, New York University, and the University of Chicago, and who specialize in disciplines ranging from economics and monetary policy to cryptography and computer science.





Chris Quirk, CEO of Oneiro, said: “After years of working to pinpoint cryptocurrencies’ largest hurdles to adoption, ndau has been designed with economic and technical solutions addressing long-term stability, dependability, and resilient governance. BitMart will provide an important platform for ndau users and we are thrilled to have this leading exchange’s support.”





ndau’s availability on BitMart follows extensive security auditing and stress testing of its mainnet by Trail of Bits. The amount of ndau in circulation will expand over time with the assistance of platforms such as BitMart.





About ndau

ndau is a buoyant digital currency, built by Oneiro to optimize for long-term store of value and supported by a decentralized ecosystem. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. Unlike some other stable coins, ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. Please visit www.ndau.io or @ndaucollective for more information.





About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform, ranking among the top 8 crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Officially launched on March 15, 2018, BitMart has registered over 700,000 users, and has published daily trading volumes of about $500 million USD. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, featuring branch offices in the United States, China, South Korea and Hong Kong, BitMart currently offers crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart will ultimately take cryptocurrency trading to new heights by providing future contract trading, over-the-counter trading and whole-network trading.





