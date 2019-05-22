Bread, Milk, Bitcoin … Consumers Can Now Walk into Their Local Grocery Store and Purchase Digital Currency

Coinme and coin-counting leader Coinstar now offer the ability to buy Bitcoin with cash at more than 2,200 locations in 21 states and the District of Columbia

SEATTLE, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme , a venture-backed blockchain financial technology company, today announced that consumers can now walk into their local grocery store and buy Bitcoin at more than 2,200 Coinstar ® kiosks in 21 states and the District of Columbia. The new service represents the easiest and most convenient way to buy the digital currency with cash, by simply visiting a kiosk located inside select grocery stores or retailers such as Albertsons, Jewel, Safeway, Shaw's or Save Mart, among others.



“Bitcoin and other digital currencies offer unique benefits to consumers — including the potential for more cost-effective and faster remittances to family and friends,” said Neil Bergquist, Coinme cofounder, and CEO. “We’re thrilled to team up with Coinstar to make Bitcoin more accessible to consumers than ever before and offer a key component for the new digital currency economy.”

Coinme, which became the first licensed Bitcoin kiosk company in the United States in 2014, now powers the largest Bitcoin kiosk network in the world, having grown from 70 to more than 2,200 locations through its collaboration with Coinstar. The Bitcoin purchasing service is now available in 21 states across the U.S., including major markets such as Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle and Washington D.C.

“The response to being able to purchase Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks has been extremely positive with overwhelming demand by both consumers and new retailer partners,” said Jim Gaherity, Coinstar CEO. “We are incredibly pleased with this collaboration with Coinme and are eager to continue expanding to new markets in the coming months.”

Coinstar owns and operates over 20,000 fully automated self-service coin-counting kiosks in nine countries, with thousands in the U.S. market that can be enabled to accept Bitcoin transactions.

There are just four simple steps to purchase Bitcoin at a Coinstar kiosk, powered by Coinme:

1. Go to a select Coinstar kiosk, touch “Buy Bitcoin”, review and accept the transaction terms, and enter your phone number.

2. Insert U.S. paper money into the cash acceptor (any amount up to $2,500).

3. Receive a voucher with a Bitcoin redemption code.

4. Visit www.coinme.com/redeem to create a Coinme account or sign in to your existing account to claim your Bitcoin.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With nearly 20,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com .

About Coinme

Coinme is a leading blockchain financial technology company that is dedicated to helping the world gain access to digital currency. Five years ago, Coinme became the first state-licensed Bitcoin ATM company in the U.S. and now through a partnership with Coinstar operates the largest Bitcoin kiosk network in the world. The company’s vertically-integrated network of Bitcoin ATMs, digital wallet, and private client services provide customers an easy, secure and efficient medium-of-exchange and store-of-value.

