Mist Systems Announces Strategic Channel Alliance with Ingram Micro to Accelerate Adoption of AI for IT

New agreement combines leading AI-driven wireless LAN with world-class distribution services

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) company, today announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services. Ingram Micro will now provide unique marketing programs, logistics services, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution across the U.S. for all Mist products, facilitating the adoption of AI-driven wireless networks.



/EIN News/ -- The Mist Learning Wireless LAN (WLAN) delivers detailed insight into the Wi-Fi user experience and eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing time-consuming manual tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Internet of Things (IoT) together to deliver personalized, location-based services for wireless users. As part of the Juniper family, Mist’s WLAN platform is combined with Juniper’s best-in-class wired LAN, SD-WAN and security solutions to leverage AI for IT to deliver amazing end-to-end user and IT experiences.

“By uniting Ingram Micro's experience and extensive knowledge of network, cloud and security solutions with Mist’s leading WLAN platform, we are ideally equipped to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven wireless in all industry segments,” said Mike Anderson, Head of Channels at Mist. “Mist has seen amazing growth in the past two years, with three of the Fortune 10 and approximately 25 of the Fortune 500 adopting our platform to deliver amazing wireless experiences to their employees, guests and customers. By entering into this new agreement with Ingram Micro, we now have the perfect force multiplier to build on this success and take our channel operations to the next level.”

"We're pleased to add Mist to our robust portfolio of networking and cloud solutions, which already includes the full range of Juniper switching, routing and security solutions," said Eric Kohl, vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro U.S. "The Mist platform brings compelling innovation to the wireless space, giving our channel partners a new way to solve real end-user requirements using the latest AI, cloud and networking technologies.”

Helpful Links:

About Mist

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company, is leading the transition to AI-driven IT. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN (WLAN) makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist brings enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

For more information, visit www.mist.com .

Media Contact

Marta Debski

Offleash for Mist

(810) 956-4501

olmist@offleashpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.