GeoVax to Conduct Partnering Meetings During BIO International Convention June 3-6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GeoVax Selected by NIH and BIO to Showcase its Technology as Part of the BIO Innovation Zone



ATLANTA, GA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: GOVXD), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines, announced today that it will be actively engaged in corporate partnering meetings during the BIO International Convention, to be held in Philadelphia on June 3-6, 2019.

GeoVax was selected by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and BIO to exhibit and showcase its technology in a high-profile area of the exhibition floor branded as the Innovation Zone, dedicated to recipients of NIH SBIR/STTR grants. The Company was further selected to participate in company presentations to pitch its story, pipeline and objectives in a featured track of presentations open to all conference attendees. David Dodd, GeoVax’s President & CEO, will deliver the GeoVax presentation on Monday, June 3 at 4:15 pm.

During the conference, senior management of GeoVax will be engaged in one-on-one meetings with business development representatives from the life sciences industry as well as investment professionals. The Company will discuss its novel MVA-VLP vaccine platform and provide an update on its development progress in the areas of cancer immunotherapy and multiple infectious disease programs. Each area offers opportunities for collaboration or strategic transactions. Individuals interested in meeting with GeoVax are encouraged to reach out to the Company through the scheduling platform available on the conference website (http://convention.bio.org/partner/) or by contacting Company management directly.

About the BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest biotechnology conference and exhibition. Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the annual event attracts over 16,000 biotech leaders from 72 countries and covers the wide spectrum of life science innovations and application areas including drug discovery, biomanufacturing, genomics, biofuels, nanotechnology, cell therapy, and more. The key elements of the conference are BIO One-on-One Partnering™, which facilitates more than 45,000 strategic partnering meetings during the three-day event, the BIO Exhibition featuring over 1,800 companies, education and networking.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against chronic Hepatitis B infections and multiple cancers. The Company has designed the leading preventative HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the larger commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; this program is currently undergoing human clinical trials managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax’s HIV vaccine is also part of collaborative efforts to develop an immunotherapy as a functional cure for HIV. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Contact: GeoVax Labs, Inc. investor@geovax.com 678-384-7220

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.