Henry Rollins to Deliver Keynote at Content Marketing World 2019

World’s largest content marketing event returns to Cleveland September 2019

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Rollins is a master storyteller with a raw passion and energy that is contagious, if not a little intimidating. But his message and intensity are sure to resonate with other storytellers out there. These are just some of the many reasons Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces that Henry Rollins will deliver a keynote at Content Marketing World 2019. The largest content marketing event on the planet returns to Cleveland, Ohio September 3-6, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Aside from being a musician and punk rock icon from the group “Black Flag,” Rollins is also an actor, writer, publisher, television and radio host, comedian, activist, photographer, storyteller, podcaster, motivational speaker and so much more! TV Guide has called him a “Renaissance Man.” The Washington Post says he’s a “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.”

Over the winter, Rollins wrapped up an international tour, the “Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow 2018,” where he shared photos and stories from his adventures around the world. He also hosts a weekly NPR radio show in L.A. as well as writes weekly columns for the LA Weekly and Rolling Stone Australia. You can find him on the History Channel’s H2 network hosting the TV show, “10 Things You Don’t Know About.” In 2014, Henry received the prestigious Ray Bradbury Creativity Award in recognition for his lifelong contribution to the arts, his passion for social activism, as well as his intense passion for the importance of maintaining books and libraries.

“If you’ve ever seen him speak live, you know that Henry Rollins is truly a force to be reckoned with,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “He spoke at our ContentTECH Summit this spring, and the feedback was so overwhelming, we were eager to add him to the lineup at Content Marketing World. Our CMWorld audience of storytellers and content creators are sure to be awed by his raw storytelling ability and will find plenty of inspiration from his insightful and powerful reflections on his 30-plus years entertaining all kinds of audiences.”

Rollins will deliver his keynote address at Content Marketing World, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

