Private Investment Firm Granite Creek Capital Partners Raises $200 Million for Its Second Fund

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, announced today the close of a $200 million fund (FlexCap II), with a focus on providing equity and debt capital to lower middle market companies. With the close of this fund, Granite Creek has a total of over $400 million of assets under management across its strategies.



/EIN News/ -- For its FlexCap II fund, Granite Creek expects to invest in 15-20 companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness. Granite Creek plays an active role with the leadership of its portfolio companies and serves as a company’s trusted advisor and partner. FlexCap II will invest $10 million to $20 million per transaction.

“The closing of FlexCap II is another milestone in Granite Creek’s 14-year history, demonstrating continued confidence by our investors in our ability to invest in companies with compelling, risk-adjusted returns,” said Mark Radzik, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. “In addition to our capital and financial oversight, we bring strategic, operational and business development resources to our portfolio companies that are often inaccessible to the typical smaller business, helping them scale in multiple ways.”

Granite Creek’s prior corporate investment fund (FlexCap I), a top decile performing fund, had $85 million of assets under management. The FlexCap I fund included a diverse portfolio of 19 companies, including: SMS Assist, Symphonix Health Insurance, Weld Racing, Cyalume Technologies, Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition (BSN) and Big Joe Forklifts.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in banking, private equity, operations and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011, Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com

