Head of State dialogues with civil society in Malanje

Malanje, ANGOLA, May 22 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday listened to the concerns of religious leaders, chieftains and representatives of Malanje Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted the lack of employment for the province’s youths.,

In separate audiences, João Lourenço spoke with the king of Ndongo, Buba Nvula Dala, the Archbishop of Malanje, Benedito Roberto, the bishop of the United Methodist Church, José Kipungo, and the chairman of the Malanje Chamber of Commerce, Domingos Jorge.

The sovereign of Ndongo said he layout to the President of the Republic the unemployment problem, mainly among young people, and the need to rehabilitate roads that facilitate access to rural zones.

The archbishop of Malanje spoke of the need to have local Catholic infrastructures rebuilt, such as boarding schools, missions, arts and crafts centres that belong to the church.

On his turn, the bishop of the United Methodist Church, José Kipungo, said that he received from the Head of the Executive guarantees that there will be an infrastructures rehabilitation programme for the Quessua locality.

