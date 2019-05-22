HMDmd and Kopin Announce Development of Superior Performance Wearable Display Product Line for Medical Applications

4K video-capable in real-time Lightweight (150g) Precision optics, medical grade

First model is Extended Reality Wearable Display, with high resolution and 3D capability, for visualization in advanced surgical and interventional procedures

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMDmd Inc., formed by members of the executive team which commercialized the first medical head mounted display cleared for marketing by the FDA, now announces that development has commenced of the next generation of high performance, wearable displays for medical applications, supported by the proprietary technology, engineering and manufacturing resources of Kopin Corporation (KOPN). Kopin is a leading provider of innovative display technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, professional and consumer products.

John R. Lyon, CEO of HMDmd, said: “a superior performance, specifically designed, medical grade XR wearable display is an important complement to the new technologies which are rapidly transforming surgery and interventional medicine in today’s integrated operating rooms. Lightweight, ergonomic, high resolution, 3D-capable displays are a command and control interface with the systems and information enabling today’s complex minimally invasive procedures, particularly those involving robotics, image guidance and real-time access to critical data.”

The CEO of Kopin, Dr. John C.C. Fan, a global pioneer in wearable AR and VR systems, said: “to be effective in critical applications such as surgery, wearable systems must not only include the highest performance components available but must be designed to take account of the specific human factors involved. Our extensive experience with military and professional systems translates very well in producing optimal modules, which include our proprietary optics and displays, for surgery and interventional medicine. We look forward to partnering with HMDmd in developing high-performance products for this demanding market. “

HMDmd is a Delaware registered corporation based in Vista, CA. The Company is entirely focused on developing and commercializing wearable display systems for surgery, interventional medicine and other medical specialties and applications. Our complete product line will include medical grade XR, VR, AR and MR versions. Our business model is primarily to enter into strategic distribution partnerships with companies seeking to incorporate OEM or customized versions of our displays into their proprietary systems which are directed to specific applications. For additional information please visit our website at www.hmdmd.com or call John Lyon at 760-518-1132.

HMDmd will also be present in Kopin’s booth at AWE USA 2019, AR/VR Conference and Expo in Santa Clara, CA, May 29-31, 2019.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking” statements under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our expectation that Kopin and HMDmd will develop and commercialize the next generation of wearable or head mounted displays (HMD) designed for advanced medical and surgical use, our belief that we are continuing to see new opportunities for AR systems in the enterprise and safety markets, and those opportunities are now expanding to include the medical field; and our belief that HMDmd will establish strategic distribution partnerships with medical technology companies that wish to include high resolution wearable displays in their proprietary systems. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Kopin and HMDmd may not be able to develop and commercialize the next generation of head mounted displays (HMD) designed for advanced medical and surgical use; that there may not be new opportunities for AR systems in the enterprise and safety markets, and they may not be expanding to include the medical field; HMDmd may not establish strategic distribution partnerships with medical technology companies that wish to include high resolution wearable displays in their proprietary systems; there may not be demand for our products; there may be issues which prevent the development or commercialization of products; customers may choose competitor products and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, and Kopin’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and HMDmd and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

CONTACTS

Kopin Corporation

Paul Baker, Senior VP Business Development

+1-508-870-5959

pbaker@kopin.com

or



