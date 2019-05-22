Zylotech Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylotech today announced the expansion of its management team, appointing Patrick O’Brien as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In an increasingly evolving landscape, the role of the CRO has become increasingly important in establishing operating procedures that keep organizations oriented towards success. In this new role, Patrick O’Brien will be responsible for leading Zylotech’s sales and business efforts to support the company’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.



/EIN News/ -- While being a key member of the executive management team, O’Brien will lead the core business strategy across the company’s various business silos enabling the management team to gain valuable new insights. O’Brien brings more than two decades of leadership experience working across functional business areas to develop and launch successful revenue generating programs that accelerate growth. With a focus on cultivating deeper B2B customer and partner relationships, he has successfully led the implementation of new revenue programs for multiple advertising and marketing technology companies throughout his career. His appointment follows Zylotech’s recent move to its newly expanded headquarters in Cambridge fueled by ongoing demand for its customer intelligence solutions.

“We are excited that Patrick has joined our leadership team to lead our growth, revenue planning and execution strategies as we continue to drive a new paradigm,” said Abhi Yadav , Co-founder and CEO of Zylotech. “As more organizations tap into the power of our self-learning customer intelligence platform, we are in position to expand our market reach. With Patrick’s proven track record for developing successful revenue programs, his deep experience is strategically important in advancing our go-to-market strategy.”

Most recently, O’Brien guided the development and launch of a new audience targeting solution in his role as Executive Vice President for Dun & Bradstreet. Prior to that he was Vice President, Business Development at Bizo (acquired by LinkedIn), where he established a partner and reseller network to solidify the company’s leadership in the B2B digital marketing and advertising sector. Previous to those positions, he was on the leadership teams of more than half a dozen successful internet, advertising and marketing startups.

“Zylotech is at the forefront of the customer-tech movement enabling organizations to use AI technologies to automate data, decision practices and achieve timely insights,” said Patrick O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Zylotech. “I’m thrilled to join Zylotech at this key growth stage and work alongside its talented leadership team to define and execute on the company’s vision for expanding its operations and offerings.”

About Zylotech

An MIT spinout, Zylotech has been recognized by Gartner and other leading analyst firms as a key player in the fast-growing Customer Data Platform (CDP) space . The company’s self-learning customer data and analytics platform keeps customer data live and enriched for 1:1 personalization, cross/up-selling and retention marketing. Powered by automated Machine Learning, Zylotech’s platform continuously unifies ID level data, and enables ongoing micro-segmentation and recommendations, which can be activated through a variety of martech tools. Zylotech’s cross-industry clients have reported up to a 6x increase in customer lift. For more information please visit: www.zylotech.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Christina Tramontozzi, Marketing

+1 (617) 501-3151

christina.tramontozzi@zylotech.com

Ilona Mohacsi, Media Relations

PenVine for Zylotech

+1 (631) 764-3729

ilonam@penvine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/454d4514-fd2a-4ceb-a3e5-9869ac9087e3



