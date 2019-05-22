TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

May 29, 2019

Minneapolis, Minnesota

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

June 5, 2019

New York, New York

2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

June 18-19, 2019

Presentation – June 18 at 3:30 p.m. Local Time

New York, New York

5th Annual ROTH London Conference

June 18-19, 2019

London, England

WHEB Annual Investor Conference

June 19, 2019

London, England

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742

