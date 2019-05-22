TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
May 29, 2019
Minneapolis, Minnesota
UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference
June 5, 2019
New York, New York
2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
June 18-19, 2019
Presentation – June 18 at 3:30 p.m. Local Time
New York, New York
5th Annual ROTH London Conference
June 18-19, 2019
London, England
WHEB Annual Investor Conference
June 19, 2019
London, England
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India.
Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742
