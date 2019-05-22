Zest Labs Honored with Bronze Innovation of the Year Award by American Business Awards

Innovative AgTech company recognized for advancing freshness management solutions to address food waste and improve supply chain efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zest Labs, an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced it has received a bronze-level Stevie® Award in the “Innovation of the Year - Business Products Industries” category of the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.



/EIN News/ -- Zest Labs was recognized for its innovative professional services and solutions for post-harvest efficiency that reduce fresh food waste by 50 percent or more and enhance operational efficiency across the fresh food supply chain. The award was further supported by the company’s major achievements in the past year across operational improvement strategies, IoT enablement, the addition of blockchain integration, and the expansion of the Zest Fresh™ solution capabilities beyond produce to support the protein food industry.

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. Over 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

This award underscores Zest Labs’ innovations and leadership in being the first company to utilize technologies including machine learning, predictive analytics, blockchain and IoT to address fresh food waste, food safety and traceability.

“Our Zest Fresh solution has distinguished itself by improving fresh food shelf-life for consumers, while preventing waste for grocers and growers that result in considerable savings,” said Peter Mehring, CEO of Zest Labs. “We’re very proud to be recognized as an Innovation of the Year for our pioneering work in the fresh food industry and look forward to helping grocers and growers realize the benefits of Zest Fresh.”

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Judges reviewing company and organization nominees were impressed by Zest Labs’ mission and success in positively driving change in food waste.

Judges’ comments included:

“Zest Labs is on the market trend (AI- and IoT-powered technologies) and they have good plans to enhance its advantages. As a result, they got impressive achievements.”

“Using technology to prolong the life of food and reduce waste is amazing.”

“Certainly, one of the better use cases for blockchain I have seen. Very impressive on many levels and such a valuable service Zest Labs is providing its clients and all of us consumers.”

“The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at https://www.stevieawards.com/ABA .

About Zest Labs

Zest Labs , a subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings, Inc., to be renamed Zest Technologies™ (OTCQX: ZEST) is an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain to improve food safety and reduce food waste. Our flagship solution, Zest Fresh, provides autonomous, field-to-shelf visibility for proactive decision making to improve delivered freshness and reduce shrink by 50% or more. Integrated blockchain technology provides true transparency for food safety, product freshness and traceability. Zest Fresh improves profitability and increases customer satisfaction and brand loyalty while promoting sustainability. Learn more about Zest Labs, and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitte r and Facebook . Watch a video about Zest Fresh.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

