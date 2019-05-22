Wildflower Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Highlighting Increasing Media Attention Focused on CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN ) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “Celebrity Attention Fuels Rising Press Profile of CBD,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/5nw2X

This isn’t the first time that Wildflower products have found their way into celebrity hands. Wildflower goods were selected for inclusion in the 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Hollywood Swag Bags , given to nominees, presenters and actors staying at the hotel for this year’s Oscars. With CBD becoming not just acceptable but fashionable, Wildflower was a natural fit for a hotel wanting to make a good impression on its celebrity guests.

The image of CBD as a prestigious, high-profile consumer luxury has been further reinforced by the creation of a CBD shop within the shop at Saks Fifth Avenue . Directly connecting CBD with other high-end brands and the concept of luxury shopping, this move firmly stakes out CBD’s place within the luxury goods market. And once again, Wildflower is visible among the products on display.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)



CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.



