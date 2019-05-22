Grom Social Enterprises Launches GROM, Revolutionary Mobile App for Safe Social Networking for Kids

/EIN News/ -- COPPA-Compliant Social Media Platform for Kids Ages 5 and Up – Now Available in the App Store and Google Play



Boca Raton, Florida, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM), developer of Grom Social, the leading social media platform for kids and original children’s entertainment content provider, is introducing the GROM app, a fully COPPA-compliant social networking app that lets kids ages 5-16 safely create, share, engage and have fun with friends.

GROM combines the most popular features of some of today’s leading social networks, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, in one rich and vibrant kid-friendly destination with the industry’s most powerful safety measures. With the GROM app, kids can create their own customized “Gromatar” profiles and interact with others through direct messaging that includes liking/commenting, drawing, photo sharing, and more. GROM is the only COPPA-certified app that gives children the ability to create and record original videos using a range of face filters and effects as well as access to over 1,000 hours of exclusive videos on demand.

A perfect solution for parents concerned about their child’s safety online, GROM stands apart from other social platforms and apps with its unique parental monitoring capabilities, 24/7 live monitoring and content filtering, as well as its vast array of educational and age-appropriate videos.

Like training wheels for safely navigating the wider online and social media world, the GROM app prompts all users to take an exclusive Digital Citizenship Pact aimed at helping them become smarter and savvier in their online engagement. Grom Social is committed to providing a safe social experience for children and has been recognized with a trusted “kidSAFE+ COPPA” Seal from KidSAFE, a COPPA-approved Safe Harbor program. The app exceeds COPPA’s guidelines by enforcing Grom Social’s own safety protocols. Grom Social Enterprises also maintains partnerships with the National Parenting Education Network to advance the field of parenting education as well as the Child Rescue Coalition (CRC), whose proprietary IP monitoring technology helps protect children from predators. In addition, the company is part of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate citizenship and sustainability initiative, which aims to build a safer and more prosperous world.

“Over the past six years, our popular Grom Social website has been visited by more than 15 million active users from over 200 countries around the globe,” said Zach Marks, who developed Grom Social when he was just 12 years old after his parents blocked his Facebook account due to safety concerns. “From our extensive experience with the website and understanding what kids love most about engaging on social media, as well as the universal concern among parents for their children’s safety, we’ve created what we believe to be the best social media app for kids. We are proud to launch our new Grom Social app and put the world of Grom into the hands of kids everywhere.”

“We are extremely excited about the launch of our GROM app,” said Darren Marks, Grom Social Enterprises Chairman and CEO. “As pioneers in the kids’ social media space, we were among the first to create a site ‘for kids by kids’ that is monitored 24/7 and requires parent or guardian approval to participate. We feel this app will be the catalyst in the growth of our company in 2019 and beyond, as we continue working to fulfill our mission of teaching children how to properly navigate the Internet. We have developed a mobile app that they will enjoy using and which also addresses the safety and privacy concerns associated with other social media platforms today.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children ages 5-16; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning 2D animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

