LandStar, Inc. CEO Jason Remillard Invited to Join SPARK Institute’s Privacy Committee

RALEIGH, N.C., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, today announced that Founder and CEO, Jason Remillard was invited to become a part of the SPARK Institute’s Privacy Committee.



/EIN News/ -- The SPARK Privacy Committee assembles preeminent inter-industry experts in the privacy sector to analyze and understand the impact of global privacy laws on SPARK members and their clients. The committee also provides thought leadership, strategic recommendations and policy guidance to state and federal entities.

“I am thrilled to be part of such an outstanding group of industry leaders in the privacy space,” said Mr. Remillard. “Together, our insights can become the basis for critical legislative change that will not only protect the privacy of consumers but also provide guidance for best practices around implementation within highly regulated industries.”

Mr. Remillard will also be presenting at 10:20am on June 4th, alongside David Levine and Kevin Walsh, both Principals at Groom Law Group. This session will examine the state of privacy and its impact on the retirement industry. The discussion will cover real world examples of how privacy regulations are implemented and addressed.

About SPARK:

The Society of Professional Asset-Managers and Recordkeepers (SPARK) is an inter-industry professional association servicing mutual fund companies, banks, insurance companies, investment advisors, third party administration, recordkeepers and benefit consulting firms in the retirement plan industry. SPARK is one of the oldest and most prestigious organizations that serve retirement plan professionals. Our membership is comprised of a broad array of individuals that service retirement plans and who represent over 250 companies. Our members represent most of the major service providers in the retirement plan industry, and collectively such companies serve over 95% of the U.S. defined contribution plan participants.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 20,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; (vi) The Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; and, (vii) Data443™ Privacy Manager which enables the full lifecycle of Data Privacy Access Requests, Remediation, Monitoring and Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

