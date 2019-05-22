American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Announces Successful Development of CBD Infused Beer, Full Production and Distribution Scheduled

The Company’s CEO Ryan Fishoff wraps up successful trip to England meeting with distributors and partners in advance of first delivery next month, reaffirms fiscal 2019 guidance

LONDON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“APWC”) announces the successful development of a CBD infused beer with the Company’s proprietary Hydro Nano formulation, in partnership with Hanlons Brewery ( www.hanlonsbrewery.com ). The beer will go to market derived from Hanlon’s Citra IPA flavor and will initially be sold in bottle form to wholesalers before a wider rollout to pubs and restaurants. Rollout is expected by the end of next quarter.



/EIN News/ -- CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to announce the successful development of CBD infused beer! This is a validation of the investment and work we have put into developing our proprietary Hydro Nano formulation. I tasted the beer myself, it was great, there is a great CBD experience, there was very minimal taste, and there were no visible particles. We are going to be working to bring this product to market as soon as possible, it’s a top priority for the team. This will be a successful product, and I look forward to working with the Hanlon’s team on coordinating a sales and marketing strategy that will not only help with distribution, but help with brand awareness and promote the Company’s mission to become the market leader for CBD-infused products globally.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the European beer market is estimated to be around $185 billion in annual dollar volume. Industry giants Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Heineken have announced plans to manufacture non-alcoholic CBD and THC beers in North America. The Company’s partnership with Hanlon’s calls for the production of regular alcoholic beer infused with CBD. Export to the United States for distribution will also be explored. The partnership is projected to generate between $150,000 to $400,000 in annual revenue for the Company on a full year basis upon full launch of the product.

Tanya Gullick, UK and Europe Managing Director for Business Development commented, “This is an exciting development for the Company. It was great to sample the beer personally and taste the progress we have made. Developing this beer was a huge achievement for the Company, but now we look to raise the bar and set goals for distribution. Getting this product to market will help educate people about CBD in the UK and it will also drive brand awareness for LALPINA, contributing to our other brand initiatives as we concurrently launch our other products. The CBD market in the UK is wide open; we are pushing full-steam ahead to ensure that the Company is the market leader in CBD products in the UK.”

The visit to Hanlons was one of the many highlights of Mr. Fishoff’s trip to the UK. The team also met with Lynne Franks and announced a partnership to market and manufacture CBD infused women’s beauty and wellness products. Management also toured the Company’s water production facility that will begin fulfilment of orders, including the initial two-container order. The executive team also met with other distributors and partners discussing potential wide-ranging relationships for the Company. The trip has reaffirmed fiscal guidance for fiscal year 2019 of $1 million of projected revenue.

“This was a very successful trip. I had the pleasure of meeting Lynne Franks, who is a true visionary for women’s empowerment over here. I am excited to work with her developing a new brand of CBD infused women’s wellness products that will form the market over here. It was great seeing the water production facility, it has the capacity to meet our needs, and has a first rate operations team. We are excited to kick off our initial order and build from there. The UK does not have a lot of CBD infused beverages, and getting the product to market in tandem with our other efforts will give the Company a real first to market advantage that I feel will solidify our standing as the premier CBD infused brand in the country. The Company has been very diligent in developing its technology and rolling out its product. We are doing things the right way, and sometimes the right way is not the fastest way; all is being designed to proper for long-term growth and the creation of shareholder value. I look forward to coming back here soon, and will keep shareholders informed of developments over here as they happen,” concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Canyon Create ( www.canyoncreate.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and Gents ( www.gentsco.com ).

