Cooler Master Launches the new V Gold Series Power Supply Units

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELSE, CALIF.,, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler Master, a global leader in PC component manufacturing, today, announced the availability of the new V Gold power supply unit (PSU), providing a new and improved series of PSUs for the next generation of high-end PC builders.



After five years, the V Gold succeeds Cooler Master’s previously launched V Series PSU and will offer users an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. Available in the US and Canada in two wattage levels, 650W and 750W, the new V Gold PSU features a semi-fanless mode that enables the 135mm fan at 40% load. Users can manually de-activate the semi-fanless mode via the hybrid switch located at the rear of the PSU.

650W and 750W

80 PLUS Gold / Cybenetics ETA-A Certification

Half-bridge design with DC-DC technology

Full-Modular Cabling with 16AWG PCI-e Cables

135mm FDB fan with low RPM capabilities for quiet operation

Semi-Fanless Operation up to 40% load with manual Hybrid Switch for testing

10 Year Warranty

The fully modular V Gold uses high quality components such as 100% Japanese capacitors and DC – DC technology to ensure reliable and stable voltage outputs of the PSU. The V Gold also comes equipped with 16 AWG PCI-e cables for better efficiency and heat resistance.



Availability:

The V Gold is currently available for purchase in the US at us.coolermaster.com and will be available in Canada at Memory Express shortly after. Starting MSRP for the V Gold 650W and 750W are $129.99 USD and $139.99 USD, respectively. For more information, please visit: http://us.coolermaster.com/product/Lines/v-series-psu.html



Cooler Master is a Taipei-based, global computer components and peripheral company with a 25-year track record in releasing innovative products that truly advance the industry. We are driven by a passion for the things that make building a PC such a unique, rewarding experience, and sustained by a vision that we can reinvent the way these machines are designed, made and used. From our landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to our groundbreaking switch to the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing our customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

