Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Size Worth Around US$ 370 Million by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4.2% over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 370 million by 2026.

In addition to the increasing incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and the number of ECMO centers, the growth of the global market in extracorporal membrane oxygenation machinery will continue in the coming years. Another key factor which will accelerate market growth in the near future is the increase in the adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation. Furthermore, the increasing research and development activities and technological progress will support market growth and provide market players with promising growth opportunities for the coming years.

On the other hand, there is a lack of experts and high costs of extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation procedures, which are expected to hinder market growth in the near future. In addition, it is estimated that the complications associated with these machines will in future restrict market growth. However, it is anticipated that the increasing rates of survival by extracorporeal membrane oxygenation will accelerate the overall market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, due to a greater awareness of the benefits of using the equipment, the extensive use of ECMO machines in hospitals are expected to further stimulate demand over the predicted period. Technological advances also contribute to the growth of the ECMO market. Medtronic Plc, for example, has launched a new heart lung engine of Century. The machine is compact and stable in design. It has advanced features. A cardiopulmonary functional support system is used for the arterial pump, data management system and the cardioplegia delivery system.

Regional Stance

North America led and held a major share of the world market. In the coming few years this region will continue to prevail, due to the availability of state-of-the-art health facilities and increased technological acceptance. Europe is planning to follow North America and its second position will likely be maintained in the next few years. In the next few years, the presence of several leading actors will accelerate growth of the market as well as high investment in research and development. In addition, Asia Pacific, due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, rising investment, and the development of health infrastructure, will be forecast to be experiencing a significant increase in the coming years.

Key Findings

Veno-arterial modality led the European CMO market in 2018. Due to increasing use in the treatment of cardiovascular collapse, the highest CAGR is expected to reach around 5 percent between 2019 and 2026.

The respiratory system segmented in 2018 led the market and accounted for over 44 percent of the world share.

The increasing number of cases of breathing conditions was attributed to this growth.

North America was a dominant regional market and, due to well-developed infrastructure and a proper repayment framework, held the highest share of overall revenues in 2018.

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market.

M&A and partnerships for the development of technologically advanced products are of the focus of prominent market companies and gain competitive advantage in the industry.

Medtronic plc, for example, has worked on the development of a new product called Heart Lung Machine of Century with Salyer Biomedical, LLC.

Key Players & Strategies

Key Players include MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Medos Medizintechnik AG, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporations, Microport Scientific Corporation, Sorin Group, and Medtronic, Plc. The key strategies taken by most of these companies are new product development and technological advances in the existing portfolio.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation has made refinements in existing technology while manufacturing CAPIOX FX Oxygenator. In addition, Medtronic Plc designed Minimax Plus Oxygen System with functions such as venous aerosols and low arterial ports, integrated into the system to enhance security and performance for patients (neonates and children).

