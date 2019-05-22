SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of parking, ground transportation, baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America, today announced that it will participate in the Robert W. Baird & Co. 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York. Management is currently scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live at ir.spplus.com . An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and remain active for 30 days.

About SP Plus

SP+ provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America. The Company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in hundreds of cities across North America. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation group transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and its event/large venue group provides a wide range of event logistics services. Bags offers remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com , www.bagsinc.com or www.parking.com .

Media Contacts:

Marc Baumann

Chief Executive Officer

(312) 274-2199

mbaumann@spplus.com

Rachel Schacter

ICR

(646) 277-1243

rachel.schacter@icrinc.com



