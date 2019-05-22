NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2019 KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference. The “fireside chat” discussion is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel, 212 East 42nd Street, New York City. The event will be accessible via webcast by visiting http://www.wsw.com/webcast/kbw47 or NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations .



/EIN News/ -- About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417



