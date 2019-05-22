Selligent Marketing Cloud Unveils Consumer Information Management Tool for Privacy Regulation Preparedness

Online Tool Provides Easy Way for Brands to Support Consumer Privacy Regulations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company Selligent Marketing Cloud ( Selligent ) today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Consumer Information Management tool that provides brands with a self-service interface to support consumer privacy regulations. Available to Selligent Marketing Cloud clients, the tool makes it easy for clients to adhere to consumers’ data privacy requests – from collection or removal of personal information to unsubscribing to communications – all in a few clicks. Currently supporting brands for General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ) compliance in Europe, Selligent also plans to make the Consumer Information Management tool applicable for California’s Consumer Privacy Act ( CCPA ), to be enacted on January 1, 2020.



“Supporting clients on their quest to GDPR compliance over the last year has given us valuable insight into how to navigate the new rules for data privacy,” said Chris Botting, COO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Our clients understand that privacy regulations are an important part of safeguarding their relationships with consumers. Ultimately, transparency is key as the more consumers know about how their data is being used for their benefit, the deeper the brand-to-consumer trust becomes. This tool is designed to make it easier for our clients to comply with their obligations related to their consumers’ data privacy preferences.”

Along with Selligent Marketing Cloud features, the Consumer Information Management tool allows brands to manage personal data across the entire customer profile, to build privacy settings and filters into campaigns, helping automate user preferences in a manner that can be easily managed, regardless of channel or campaign. It allows for consistency throughout the customer relationship and includes capabilities that address Data Subject rights noted in GDPR and CCPA regulations such as:

Right to Transparent Information

Right to Access Data

Right to Rectification

Right to be Forgotten

Opt-out rights

Right to withdraw consent

Selligent’s Consumer Information Management tool has proven to give global brands a user-friendly way to adhere to consumers’ privacy requests. It omits operational confusion or redundancy for marketers so compliance - whether with GDPR or CCPA – can be easily managed. For more information, visit https://www.selligent.com/gdpr or clients can email support at selligent.com.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

