Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Allergan Sales, LLC Extend Distribution and Supply Agreement for MotivaImagine® Insertion Sleeve

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it has reached an agreement with Allergan Sales, LLC to extend an agreement to import, sell and distribute the MotivaImagine® Insertion Sleeve across the agreed upon countries as part of the MotivaImagine® suite of products for breast surgery.



/EIN News/ -- Using best-in-class technology, the MotivaImagine® Insertion Sleeve is a surgical tool that assists plastic surgeons with a no touch effortless implant insertion process with Motiva Implants®. It is one of the components of the MotivaImagine® ecosystem, partnering Establishment Labs with plastic surgery centers in more than 70 countries worldwide.

This agreement will expire on December 31, 2022.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in over 70 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System, MotivaImagine® Centers and other products and services. Please visit the website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com .

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Rawlett

KRawlett@WeberShandwick.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.