‘Not your parents’ store brand anymore’: Albertsons Companies elevates Signature SELECT® with new look and innovation

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies’ Signature SELECT® brand is amping up its presence across stores with the addition of more than 300 new products and updated branding in 2019.



The redesigned products are long-time favorites from the Signature Kitchens, Signature Home, refreshe, and The Snack Artist brands. Streamlining these products into Signature SELECT’s robust portfolio of 2,400+ products provides greater consistency in every aisle.



The Signature family of brands help shoppers share and enjoy all of life’s moments with high-quality products throughout the store. In addition to Signature SELECT, shoppers can find Signature Farms® in meat and produce, Signature Cafe® for prepared meals and sides in the deli, Signature Care™ for personal items, and the ultra-premium Signature RESERVE™, to surprise and delight with uniquely crafted products for life’s exceptional moments.



“Our Signature family of brands aren’t like your parents’ store brands anymore,” said Geoff White, President of Albertsons Companies Own Brands. “We are laser focused on innovation and staying at the forefront of culinary trends. Customers should expect to see trends first at our stores. With the expansion of Signature SELECT, customers will find even more surprises, from seasonal and holiday items to ethnic and even plant-based offerings.”



The new branding includes a refreshed rendition of Signature SELECT’s trademark tag. The overall design allows for flexibility in the packaging architecture in each category, so the products can stand out and compete effectively wherever they’re found throughout the store.



“With a brand that extends across many diverse categories throughout our stores, we needed to create a design system with a recognizable brand presence that also allows for individuality across categories,” said Bill Luna, director of brand design and packaging operations. “The Signature tag provides an iconic and consistent brandmark that sits naturally on distinctive designs and reflects the unique qualities of each product in each category.”



Innovation across the Signature family of brandsAlbertsons Cos. regularly introduces new products across its lineup of Own Brands, which included 1,100 new SKUs in 2018 alone. Recent product innovations across the Signature family of brands include:





Signature RESERVE™: Two new ice cream flavors have been added to its award-winning lineup—fig & honey and Meyer lemon. In June, stores will begin carrying Signature RESERVE espresso capsules that are compatible with Nespresso® Original Line® espresso machine. Made with Arabica and Robusta Beans, this line is crafted to deliver bold flavor and crema reminiscent of a hand-pulled espresso.

Two new ice cream flavors have been added to its award-winning lineup—fig & honey and Meyer lemon. In June, stores will begin carrying Signature RESERVE espresso capsules that are compatible with Nespresso® Original Line® espresso machine. Made with Arabica and Robusta Beans, this line is crafted to deliver bold flavor and crema reminiscent of a hand-pulled espresso. Signature SELECT®: A new citrus & herb spatchcock chicken with delicious seasonings, butterflied to cook for fast and tender results is heading to store shelves soon. The company also bolstered its Soleil sparkling water lineup with new flavors, including cranberry raspberry, strawberry, and black cherry—and kiwi watermelon in the slim can. New Signature SELECT premium mixers include Indian Tonic Water, Light Indian Tonic Water, and Ginger Beer.

A new citrus & herb spatchcock chicken with delicious seasonings, butterflied to cook for fast and tender results is heading to store shelves soon. The company also bolstered its Soleil sparkling water lineup with new flavors, including cranberry raspberry, strawberry, and black cherry—and kiwi watermelon in the slim can. New Signature SELECT premium mixers include Indian Tonic Water, Light Indian Tonic Water, and Ginger Beer. Signature Cafe®: New Snack Boxes are coming that are an excellent source of protein, and deliver convenience and quality, featuring an assortment of items like genoa salami, provolone cheese, and a peeled and ready-to-eat hard cooked egg with almonds, among other options.

New Snack Boxes are coming that are an excellent source of protein, and deliver convenience and quality, featuring an assortment of items like genoa salami, provolone cheese, and a peeled and ready-to-eat hard cooked egg with almonds, among other options. Signature Farms®: New Nourish Bowls® are delicious meal kits that serve warm in minutes with fresh veggies, beans, and salsa. The Southwest Chipotle is a medley of cauliflower, kale, kohlrabi, sweet potatoes, and black beans with chipotle corn salsa and shredded cheddar cheese.

New Nourish Bowls® are delicious meal kits that serve warm in minutes with fresh veggies, beans, and salsa. The Southwest Chipotle is a medley of cauliflower, kale, kohlrabi, sweet potatoes, and black beans with chipotle corn salsa and shredded cheddar cheese. Signature Care™: A new lightweight, no-mess, SPF 70 sunscreen stick is being released just in time for summer. It glides on easily for water and sweat resistant broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection that nourishes and moisturizes skin with a shine-free look.

Signature SELECT is one of Albertsons Companies’ four one-billion-dollar brands. The company’s Own Brands portfolio includes trusted brands like Open Nature®, O Organics®, Lucerne®, Primo Taglio®, debi lilly design™, waterfront BISTRO®, and Value Corner® and are exclusive to Albertsons Companies stores, which includes banners like Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star-Market, Randall’s, Pavilions, United, Haggen, and others.



About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

