LinkResPet To Set Up Scientific Advisory Board In Quest To Strengthen Corporate R&D

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, England, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, announces plans to set up a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) in a bid to heighten research and design in the company. In order to bring the most innovative products for pets to market, LinkResPet is looking for experts to advise and consult on new CBD products and formulas designed for dogs, cats and horses.



The addition of the SAB will enable LinkResPet to delve into new research, practices and formulations as well as further develop its credentials across both consumers and professionals. The Company is looking for veterinarians, nutritionists, medical professionals and CBD researchers that have an expertise and interest in the pet care industry.

Rene Lauritsen, CEO LinkResPet, commented: “We have been talking with specialists about the brand and our products, and already have had discussions with many about working together in future product lines. Adding a SAB is one of the next steps in settling as a trusted, reliable and innovative brand. You really cannot put a price on research and evidence based results, we value the strong scientific contributions that have made the pet care health sector what it is today – without them we probably wouldn’t know about the potential of CBD for our furry friends. Innovation and pet health is at the core of everything we do at LinkResPet, so we are welcoming experts who feel strongly about animals and CBD to come and join us in our endeavors to improve pets’ lives in a completely natural and positive way! I look forward to keeping our shareholders informed on any new updates and SAB appointments in the coming weeks.”

For more information about LinkResPet and its product line please visit: www.linkrespet.com

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc. 61 Bridge Street Kington Herefordshire HR5 3DJ United Kingdom www.linkrespet.com +44 330 808 0897 info@linkreservationsinc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.