SMTC Corporation Receives Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced it is the recipient of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services industry. The honor, now being awarded to SMTC for the second time in three years, recognizes the company as a leader in global electronics manufacturing services for its superior leadership, technological innovation, and exceptional customer service.



/EIN News/ -- “Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SMTC is the recipient of our 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services industry. SMTC stands out in the market by virtue of its ability to meet all of its customers’ end-to-end EMS needs, from design and development to new product launches, across a broad array of end markets,” said Aravind Seshagiri, research director, Frost & Sullivan.

“We are honored again to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with their prestigious EMS Customer Value Leadership award. The award reflects our organization’s dedication to delighting our customers with superior service that seamlessly supports their businesses with innovative solutions and products,” said Ed Smith, SMTC’s president and chief executive officer. “Our improving financial performance, gains in expanding our customer base, operational efficiency, human capital and growth potential were also contributing factors for our selection,” Smith added.

Frost & Sullivan’s team of analysts independently evaluated SMTC and other companies in the EMS market and measured performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive research to identify best practices. To be recognized as an awardee a company must demonstrate best-in-class excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create material and lasting value for their customers—and focus on improving the customer’s return on investment (ROI). This award also recognizes a company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive—beyond providing good customer service—such that it leads to improved customer acquisition and long-term retention.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. Following the MC Assembly acquisition, SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global EMS provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS), SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies (PCB) production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

