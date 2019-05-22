Date Night at Texas State Railroad: Celebrate Romance on the Rails with Wines and Pints in the Pines

RUSK, Texas and PALESTINE, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Piney Woods come alive under luminous summer moon glow aboard Texas State Railroad’s popular evening trains. On select Friday evenings in June, July and August, lovebirds can put a new spin on “date night” aboard comfortably appointed vintage train cars, surrounded by a beautiful night forest. Departing the Palestine depot at 6pm, Texas State Railroad’s evening excursions travel through the sunset into twilight, returning by 9pm through the romance of twinkling stars.



“Pints in the Pines” beer-tasting tours will take place on June 7 and July 19, offering samplings of local craft beers brewed in the Lone Star State. “Wine in the Pines” wine-tasting tours will be offered on June 28 and August 9. Savor the rich flavors of Texas beers or wines while drinking in the scenery and leisurely pace of a train ride.





/EIN News/ -- Two tasty upgrade options are available during the train’s special summer evening runs.

“Pints in the Pines” beer-tasting tours will take place on June 7 and July 19, offering samplings of local craft beers brewed in the Lone Star State. “Wine in the Pines” wine-tasting tours will be offered on June 28 and August 9. Savor the rich flavors of Texas beers or wines while drinking in the scenery and leisurely pace of a train ride. These special events are available to adults age 21 and up.

Pints in the Pines is Texas State Railroad’s very own “Summerfest” and will include a souvenir tasting glass for each participant. The variety of local ales will be complemented by zesty beer snacks during the outbound train journey. Frothy favorites range from light, summery Kolsch and wheat-rich Hefeweizen to high-octane lagers and IPAs, from coppery-red Scotch ales to dark stouts and chocolate porters. These craft beers may have German roots, but all are produced in Texas breweries.

Wines in the Pines features select vintages of wines, complemented by chocolate, merriment and romance under the Texas stars. One of the secrets of this journey is the rolling transition from day to night … mirroring the transition on the palate from light oaky whites to fruit-forward reds, from delicate milk chocolate to cocoa-rich dark. This event will include a selection of Texas wines, enhanced by complementary snacks during the outbound train journey.

Both the beer and wine-tasting trains feature a mouthwatering barbecue dinner, included in the ticket price, at the Rusk depot, the trip’s midway stopover. Iced tea, soda, water or coffee is included with the meal. All beers or wines sampled onboard the train, along with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase.

The return excursion to Rusk allows ample time for all to savor a full serving of their favorite brew or wine, comparing notes and sharing stories with friends and loved ones.

These special summer evening excursions depart the Palestine, TX depot and travel roundtrip to Rusk and back. Accommodation options include luxurious seating in First Class, the Upper Dome Car, Presidential or the private-charter Caboose.

Reservations for this exclusive event can be made online at www.TexasStateRailroad.net or by calling the reservations office at 855-632-7729.

Contact: Teresa Propeck

Phone: 623-374-3185

teresa@texasstaterailroad.net

Reservations: 800-293-7245

www.TexasStateRailroad.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d937128c-a927-4402-b29c-8fe65c1e62c3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.