End-of-Line Packaging Market Size Worth US$ 6.4 Bn by 2026

The Global End-of-Line Packaging Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4% over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 6.4 billion by 2026.

The complete manufacturing and packaging process is automated by a complete solution for an industrial unit. The production quantity of any sector is increased by the automation of processes in machines and the increase in demand. Several companies competing on the global market want their businesses to improve through a long-term transformation of their production services in order to achieve increased productivity. In developing countries, industries such as India, China, Malaysia and Korea are implementing automated production processes to overcome problems such as labor shortages and cost optimisation.

Robot hands are quickly introduced into packaging procedures to boost the production efficiency. End-of-line robotic systems improve the overall efficiency of production. The physical tasks, including packaging, palletization, and picking, are also reduced by robotic systems in terminal packaging. A robotic arm enables increased efficiencies in production, leading to high returns on investment and low operating costs. The end-of-line robotic arms are used especially for handling lightweight packaging because they reduce the risk of damage. The advantages of robotic arm automation in end-of-line packaging influence key manufacturers in a range of industries.

The end-of-line packaging market is technologically segmented and will be responsible for the highest share in the automatic segment during the 2019-2026 projected period. It is anticipated that the half-automatic segment will fall into the global market by the end of 2026. Automation is gaining momentum in manufacturing companies, especially in developing countries, to overcome the shortage of skilled workers. The end-of-line packaging market is expected to be driven by increased implementation of automatic production processes in production lines.

The customized order segment is expected to show lucrative growth on the basis of the order type received and by 2018 is estimated at around US$ 3000 million. The terminal industries are gradually opting for customized solutions for end-of-line packaging. The customized order segment share is therefore expected to increase by 2026. The industry is choosing standardized solutions for enhanced efficiency in end-of-line packaging, and therefore is expected to see increasing demand during the forecast period in the received order type segment.

During 2019-2026, the end-use segment of food and beverages is expected to be the most attractive. The key factor for the growth of the end-of-line packaging market is rapid industrialisation. In food and beverage industries the demand for end-of-line packaging machinery is increasing as the manual handling of products reduces the risk of contamination. In the global end-of-line packaging market, electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceutical and automobile are some of the key segments.

Lower profits result in high costs of production. Companies with profitable companies today plan to reduce costs to improve efficiency. Although capital costs play a significant role in the resolution to approve automation methods such as end-of-line packaging, they are in fact instrumental in cost reductions and provide significant production capacity increases due to increased speed, decreased flask necks and 24 hours per day capacity. For automated packaging techniques, the food packaging industries are used to enable employees to avoid dangerous, physically demanding tasks, in turn, by reducing costly OHS (work safety and safety) problems.

China is predicted to be the most attractive geographical market in the endline packaging market followed by the United States and Germany. A comparatively mature market is projected to show slow growth in the USA and Germany end-of-line packaging market.

Key Players

Major companies functioning in the global end-of-line packaging market are Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith plc, Bosch Packaging Technology Krones AG, Mach Inc., Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Gebo Cermex, IMA S.p.A., Festo Corporation, and Schneider Packaging Equipment.

