WealthInitiative Teams with Fusion to Revolutionize Deal-Making of Real Estate, Art and Other Non-Bankable Assets

The partnership between WealthInitiative and Fusion allows wealth management firms and family offices to access a network of real estate, art, passion investment and business deals for their high-net-worth clients

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced that it is now partnering with WealthInitiative, the peer-to-peer digital tool for non-bankable assets, to revolutionize the way wealth managers and family offices conduct real estate, art, passion investments and business deals on behalf of their high-net-worth clients.

Launched in 2016, Switzerland-based fintech WealthInitiative is a secure Internet-based platform that allows top-tier wealth management institutions to internally share deals, reducing transaction costs by cutting out intermediaries and providing an automated valuation tool. WealthInitiative was selected as a finalist in the “UBS Future of Finance Challenge” for its transformative potential to change the way financial institutions meet their clients’ needs.

“By partnering with Fusion, we will be able to realize WealthInitiative’s vision even faster than expected. With Fusion’s DCRM technology, we can enable cross-border, cross-value and cross-asset transactions for our clients via a secure, globally accessible platform,” said Douglas Azar, CEO of WealthInitiative. “Moreover, we can onboard non-bankable assets at lightning speed, and leverage Fusion’s time-locking functionality to extract time-value, create new types of derivatives and enhance ROI for all parties.”

Fusion’s Distributed Control Rights Management (DCRM) technology will enable WealthInitiative to accelerate the adoption of its marketplace and introduce interoperability between all different types of deals and wealth management firms.

“We are pleased to partner with Douglas and the WealthInitiative team to help accelerate their mission,” said Dejun Qian, CEO and Founder of Fusion. “By working together, we can provide real values for any non-bankable asset, and improve asset consolidation and portfolio reporting and analysis in the process.”

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About WealthInitiative

WealthInitiative is a unique, secure platform allowing wealth management institutions to share a network of deals on behalf of their High Net Worth clients in the fields of Real Estate, Art, Passion Investments and Business Deals. Visit https://wealth-initiative.com to learn more.

