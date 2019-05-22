Enthusiast Gaming Doubles Network Reach to 150 Million Monthly Visitors

Fastest growing North American gaming network achieved through organic growth, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships

Diverse platform of gaming sites and YouTube channels provides unique advertising solutions

Scaling rapidly to own the largest piece of industry market share

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: EGHIF), (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America, is excited to announce that its network of video game enthusiasts has grown to 150 million total monthly visitors(1). Enthusiast’s platform is the fastest growing gaming network in North America(2) and includes owned and operated gaming related websites and a network of YouTube channels.

Monthly visitors across the network has doubled since Enthusiast completed its going public transaction in October 2018 and has grown from two million monthly visitors since 2015. The increase validates the rapid growth of the gaming industry and further positions Enthusiast as a leader in the space. The significant growth and size of Enthusiast’s network has provided the Company with a number of different revenue streams, including direct sales, revenue sharing and subscription models that diversifies the business and supports continued future growth.

Through its aggressive acquisition and organic growth strategy, Enthusiast has been able to scale and grow its business quickly, in an attempt to gain significant market share within the gaming industry. Enthusiast has seen consistent monthly organic growth across its network, with more visitors engaging with its content rich gaming properties. As an early industry leader, Enthusiast has built a solid framework to take advantage of future growth opportunities and capitalize on the overall sector growth in the coming years.

Menashe Kestenbaum, CEO of Enthusiast commented, “Our consistent growth further validates our business model, as we continue to outperform visitor growth month over month. Our team continues providing innovative, rich content which attracts dedicated gamers. This content allows us to deepen our reach both vertically and horizontally across a number of sub-sectors within the gaming industry.” Kestenbaum continued, “In a relatively short period of time, we have managed to amass a network of over 150 million monthly visitors and now major brands are taking notice. In addition to our core revenue generating verticals of content, advertising, and events, the size of our network has provided a number of different revenue opportunities, that we believe will add sustainable, long-term value to our network moving forward.”

/EIN News/ -- About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company’s organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com .



Source: Google Analytics, April 2019 Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Dec 2017-Dec 2018, US

