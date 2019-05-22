North America Dump Truck & Dump Trailer Manufacturing Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dump Truck & Dump Trailer Manufacturing in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Dump Truck/Bodies & Trailers. 2018 Analysis, 2019 - 2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market research report examines dump truck/body and dump semi-trailer fabricators in the United States and Canada. The report presents market size and shares of dump truck/body production by chassis class and material used in construction (steel and aluminum), and dump trailers are segmented by material and also by dump type (side, bottom, and end dump).



The manufacture of dump truck bodies is dominated by two groups of companies. These two groups together account for over 50% of total dump truck units produced for the North American market. While these companies are also active in dump trailer manufacturing, they are not as dominant in trailer production as in the truck/body markets. In both the truck/body and trailer segments, numerous small, regional fabricators are increasingly posting strong and growing competition against established players. Large players use their country-wide dealer networks for distribution, while smaller fabricators cater to local demand.



A moderate increase in sales of dump bodies is estimated over the next few years, driven by replacement demand and growth in the construction and oil drilling segments. Dump trailer shipments are expected to grow at low single-digit rates in 2019 and 2020, and then decline from 2021, before turning positive in 2023. On the supply chain side, the import tariff regime imposed since 2017, particularly on steel and aluminum, is beginning to impact prices as manufacturers pay increased duties on materials imported from China.



This report includes an Excel database with market size and competitive share breakouts in units and dollars for all 153 manufacturers included in the analysis.



The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances, and technology transfer considerations.



Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



1 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

1.1 Market Size: By Material

1.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017



2 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

2.1 Manufacturers by Type

2.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

2.3 Market Shares: All

2.4 Market Shares: By Type

3 Outlook - 2019 - 2023



TRUCK



1 Product Types



2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

2.1 Market Size: by Chassis Class

2.2 Market Size: By Material

2.3 Market Size: By Chassis Class & Material

2.4 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017



3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1 Manufacturers by Type

3.2 Manufacturers Product Mix

3.3 Market Shares: All

3.4 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

3.5 Market Shares: By Material



4 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

4.1 Light-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies

4.1.1 Light-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies: By Material

4.2 Medium-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies

4.2.1 Medium-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies: By Material

4.3 Heavy-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies

4.3.1 Heavy-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies: By Chassis Class

4.3.2 Heavy-Duty Dump Truck/Bodies: By Material



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Average Price

5.2 Distribution Channels



6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



7 Outlook 2019 - 2023



8 Production by Region



9 Key Manufacturer Data

9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units



TRAILER



1 Product Types



2 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

2.1 Market Size: By Material

2.2 Market Size: By Dump Trailer Type & Material

2.3 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017



3 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1 Manufacturers by Type

3.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

3.3 Market Shares: All

3.4 Market Shares: By Type



4 Market Shares: By Type

4.1 End Dump Trailers

4.1.1 End Dump Trailers: By Material

4.2 Bottom Dump Trailers

4.2.1 Bottom Dump Trailers: By Material

4.3 Side Dump Trailers

4.3.1 Side Dump Trailers: By Material



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Average Price

5.2 Distribution Channels



6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



7 Production by Region



8 Outlook 2019 - 2023



9 Key Manufacturer Data

9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order



PROFILES (153 Companies Profiled)



