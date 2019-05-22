Purpose Investments Launches New Options Income Strategy, Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments, Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Investments”) is pleased to announce the launch of Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”) to give investors a new way to access an innovative alternative-income strategy. Purpose has completed the initial public offering of the Fund and it will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol “PAYF.” The Fund is also available in mutual fund versions.



/EIN News/ -- “We built PAYF for investors familiar with our PYF strategy and in search of greater yield. At its core, PAYF thoughtfully writes put options and is prepared to hold the underlying equity. It allows investors to access the options market without having to develop deep expertise in derivatives. The result is an enhanced yield, with a higher target than PYF, that is uncorrelated with both fixed income and equity markets. We believe there is a natural home for it in most investors’ portfolios. This is another example of us listening to our clients and making their desired strategies widely available,” said Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments.

The Fund builds on the success of its companion, Purpose Premium Yield Fund (TSX: PYF), and gives investors another way to access an options income strategy. The strategies both primarily involve selling put options to earn premiums and generate income. Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund aims to provide investors a higher yield by selling puts at 3-5% out of the money, compared with the 8-10% range of Purpose Premium Yield Fund.

Selling puts to generate income is similar to the business strategy used by insurance companies. For more on how our options income strategies work, see our quick explainer video at purposeinvest.com/options.

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund will pay a tax-efficient monthly distribution based on the options premiums it generates. The Fund provides value on fees and is accessible with a management fee of 0.75%.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $6.5-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

