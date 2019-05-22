FTI Consulting Enhances Construction Dispute and Litigation Expertise with Appointment of Frank Regnery

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Frank Regnery has been appointed as a Senior Managing Director in the Construction Solutions practice. He will be based in New York.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Regnery brings more than 30 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, including significant dispute resolution and expert testimony engagements. He has analyzed a wide variety of issues in the construction industry, including delay and impacts, damages, cost overruns, cost recovery audits, construction fraud investigations, unforeseen site conditions, change orders, inefficiency claims, contract terminations and project management. These engagements have been performed for both private and public sector owners.

“We continue to see great demand for construction solution services, and Frank’s expertise advising clients on risk management issues and in providing expert testimony complements our global practice very nicely. We are pleased to have a seasoned testifier like Frank as part of our team,” said Patrick McGeehin , Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting.

Mr. Regnery’s construction project experience includes power, offshore and onshore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing and process plants, pipelines, water treatment facilities, casinos, hotels and resorts, vertical construction, commercial structures, residential structures and light rail. He also has provided expert testimony in various dispute forums, including U.S. federal court, state courts, the American Arbitration Association and the International Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Regnery said, “It is an honor to join FTI Consulting’s Construction Solutions practice. I have known many of the practice leaders for years and look forward to working with this global team of construction experts. The depth and breadth of FTI Consulting’s platform globally and the diversity of the firm’s offerings make them a recognized leader, which will allow me to provide my clients a multiple of solutions to solve their complex business issues.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Regnery was a Principal at Exponent. He also previously was a Partner at Deloitte and, before that, at KPMG. Before joining the consulting ranks, he had more than 17 years of construction industry experience working for industry corporations.

The addition of Mr. Regnery enhances FTI Consulting’s bench of construction expertise, which includes industry leaders who understand technical, business, regulatory and legal matters and are seasoned in giving expert testimony. They represent top talent across disciplines, including engineers, architects, accountants, quantity surveyors, planning and scheduling specialists, cost engineers, project managers and strategic communications professionals. Who’s Who Legal recently recognized 27 professionals from FTI Consulting as Construction Experts and Construction Expert Witnesses Future Leaders.

