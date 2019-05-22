SOC as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOC as a Service Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Service Type (Prevention, Detection, and Incident Response), Offering Type (Fully Managed and Co-Managed), Application Area, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SOC as a service market size is expected to grow from USD 372 million in 2019 to USD 1,137 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period.



SOC as a service is a cloud-based security service, which helps enterprises outsource the entire security operation, such as managing network, endpoints, application, server's websites, and database. The service provides real-time analysis of security alerts and maintains a secure environment across an organization's IT infrastructure by ensuring continuity of business operations.



The service also provides the necessary cybersecurity skills required to combat with sophisticated cyber-attacks. SOC as a service providers comprise a dedicated team of information security experts that are responsible for analyzing and monitoring the organization security posture 24/7. The service incorporates various regulations into their offerings to maintain the security and privacy of the customers' data and ensure compliance across enterprise assets.



The cloud-based SOC as a service model is favorable for customers due to various factors, such as scalability, streamlined delivery mechanism, attractive pricing, and reduced overhead in the management of hardware.



The growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in instances of cyber threats and data breaches, and the need for compliance with various upcoming regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the SOC as a Service Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Offering Type, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Service Type, 2019

4.6 Market By Application Area, 2019

4.7 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

5.2.1.2 Cumbersome Administration After Threat Detection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Organizations' Uncertainty About Cloud-Based Security Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Across SMES

5.2.3.3 Leveraging AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Adoption of SOC as a Service for Maintaining Network Security Parameters

5.3.2 Dependence of Hi-Tech Semiconductor Equipment Supplier on Security Event Monitoring System

5.3.3 Demand for Cost-Effective Solution Among Healthcare Industry for Reduced Risk of A Data Breach



6 SOC as a Service Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Need to Secure Enterprise From Cyber Threats in Real-Time to Drive the Growth of Solution Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need for Enhancing Organizations' Strategic Outlook to Drive the Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.2 Training and Education

6.3.2.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises for Eliminating Knowledge Gaps to Boost Growth of Training and Education Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Growing Need for Emergency Response Management to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 SOC as a Service Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prevention Service

7.2.1 Need to Detect Threats at Early Stages Will Increase the Adoption of Prevention Services

7.3 Detection Service

7.3.1 Need for Detecting Insider Threats Proactively to Drive the Growth of Detection Services

7.4 Incident Response Service

7.4.1 Need to Investigate an Attack and Proactively Recover From Cyber Threat Will Increase the Adoption of Incident Response Service



8 SOC as a Service Market, By Offering Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully Managed

8.2.1 to Secure Organizational Assets, 24/7, Organizations are Moving Toward Fully Managed SOC

8.3 Co-Managed Or Hybrid

8.3.1 to Outsource Selected Cybersecurity Responsibilities to Mssp's Will Drive the Growth of Co-Managed Offerings



9 SOC as a Service Market, By Application Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Network Security

9.2.1 Implementation of Network Security Strategies Among Organizations to Fuel the Growth of Market

9.3 Endpoint Security

9.3.1 Rising BYOD and Choose Your Own Devices Trends to Force Organizations Implement Endpoint Security Services

9.4 Application Security

9.4.1 Rising Application-Based Attacks to Drive the Growth of Application Security

9.5 Database Security

9.5.1 Rising Migration of Sensitive Records Within Database to Fuel the Growth for Database Security Segment

9.6 Others



10 SOC as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 SOC as a Service Solutions to Help Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Organizations Adhere to Stringent Regulatory Compliances for Enhancing Their Cloud-Based Applications and Platforms

10.3 Government and Public Sector

10.3.1 Government Industry Vertical to Show Increasing Deployment of SOC as a Service Solutions to Protect Sensitive Data of Citizens, as Well as Organizations

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Web, Mobile, and Cloud-Based Applications to Drive the Demand for SOC as a Service Solutions in IT and Telecom Industry Vertical

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Growing Threats on Network and Endpoints, and Need to Comply to HIPAA to Increase the Adoption of SOC as a Service Solutions in Healthcare Industry Vertical

10.6 Retail

10.6.1 Growing Need to Adhere to PCI DSS and General Data Protection Regulation Compliance in the Advent of Growing Cloud-Based Applications to Spur the Demand for SOC as a Service Solutions in Retail Vertical

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Harnessing Machine-To-Machine Systems, Mobile Apps, IoT, and Cloud-Based Services to Fuel the Growth of SOC as a Service Solutions in Manufacturing Industry Vertical

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.8.1 Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Applications to Spur the Demand for SOC as a Service Solutions in Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

10.9 Others



11 SOC as a Service Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2 Key Developments in SOC as a Service Market



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 AlienVault

13.3 BlackStratus

13.4 Cygilant

13.5 Thales e-Security

13.6 Alert Logic

13.7 Proficio

13.8 Netmagic Solutions

13.9 Arctic Wolf Networks

13.10 AQM Technologies

13.11 ESDS Software Solution

13.12 Suma Soft

13.13 GA Systems

13.14 Expel

13.15 RadarServices

13.16 StratoZen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0xxyn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Processing Units



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.