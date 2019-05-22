Major Service Provider Upgrades Tellabs 1000 MSAP with 10 Gigabit Ethernet Card

/EIN News/ -- A leading network operator installs Tellabs 1000 MSAP GbE226 10 Gigabit Ethernet Card in first office application to enhance network capacity and maximizes their residential and business revenue.



The Tellabs 10 Gigabit Ethernet 226 (GbE226) helps our long-standing customers maximize the Tellabs 1000 MSAP systems, and service capacity, while minimizing fiber uplink requirements.





DALLAS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the long-standing leader in broadband access solutions for global telecommunications service providers, announces that a prominent network operator has deployed the Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) Feature Package 17.0 (FP17) and the Tellabs® 10 Gigabit Ethernet 226 (GbE226) plug-in card in a first office application.



The purpose of this installation is to upgrade the existing footprint of Tellabs 1000 MSAP access networking equipment with 10 Gigabit core network optical connectivity. This will enable expansion of high-speed Internet services for both residential and business customers. The GbE226 card will be strategically positioned in both the central office, and remote outdoor cabinets, thus ensuring high bit rates for premium xDSL services and the broadest reach, symmetry and coverage possible.

The new GbE226 card has two (2) 1Gbps/10Gbps Ethernet enhanced small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) ports, and four (4) 1Gbps Ethernet small form-factor pluggable (SFP) ports, that provide network operators with the potential of increasing revenue using embedded investment of their deployed access network, and helps conserve cost by minimizing fiber use, and optimizing switch/router ports.

“We are pleased that one of our long-standing major network operators has initiated this test and first office application of the GbE226. This application will enable them to enhance their existing T1000 shelf capacity, optimize fiber plant utilization, save money by aggregating gigabit Ethernet ports, and maximize revenue from both residential and business customers,” said Mike Kavanagh, Tellabs Director of Broadband Sales.

For more details about the Tellabs 1000 MSAP GbE226 plug-in card, we invite you to visit our online product resources - bit.ly/T1000MSAP-10Gigabit

