Mission Introduces Enterprise Support to Help Customers of Any Size Expertly Optimize Their AWS Environment

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services and consulting company for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced the availability of Mission Enterprise Support . Backed by the AWS Solution Provider Program that enables qualified providers to deliver AWS Partner-Led Support , Mission Enterprise Support taps into its tremendous depth and breadth of expertise as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner to ensure businesses – regardless of their size – have a powerful support option to match their cloud requirements, goals, and budget. Mission Enterprise Support is available as a standalone service, delivering full support for customers’ AWS environments with no requirement for Mission to directly manage their workloads.

Mission Enterprise Support combines first-rate technical support with ongoing optimization and a focus on preventative services – going well beyond break/fix support by detailing strategies within customer environments that will reduce their likelihood of future issues. Support customers work with Mission’s highly-engaged, experienced, and focused teams that consist of 100% AWS-certified engineers, and that treat customers as partners (serving them as an extension of their own organizations). Mission’s AWS support is available 24/7 for all requests, troubleshooting guidance, and issue resolution; the service also provides industry-leading response time SLAs, with its cloud ops team responding within 15 minutes when critical issues occur. The new Mission offering also fulfills the Amazon requirement as an Enterprise Support contract qualifying for the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP).

Mission Enterprise Support is purpose-built to help businesses achieve their AWS goals faster and more effectively, while providing peace of mind through proactive issue prevention measures and readily-available expert advice whenever needed. Features and benefits of Mission Enterprise Support include:

AWS Platform Support: 24x7 access for inquiries, troubleshooting, issue resolution

Architectural and Operational Guidance: proactive expertise on how to apply AWS best practices to customers' AWS deployments

Well-Architected Consulting: annual reviews that ensure AWS environments match up to the latest optimization strategies and techniques

Launch Support: expertise and guidance for AWS launches and migrations

Reserved Instance (RI) Support: plans for driving down compute costs and improving RI utilization via customized recommendations, strategy, and implementation

Regular Account Reviews and QBRs: scheduled meetings via phone and screen-share with Mission's AWS experts to ensure initiative progress

Cloud Optimization Support: access to key resources to help customers further reduce costs, uncover security gaps, and identify even more areas for performance and budget improvement

As a differentiated bonus, access to CloudCheckr – the leading independent cloud management platform – is included at all Mission Enterprise Support tiers. In addition to providing integration with the solution, Mission helps customers understand how to best leverage CloudCheckr for its robust capabilities around cloud security, compliance, cost optimization, and automation.

“While businesses on AWS come in all shapes and sizes, with varying skill sets, managing data in the cloud inevitably requires an additional level of support,” Alex Beal, Director of Product, Mission. “Mission has a support plan and a price point suited to all cloud requirements and budget. With all Mission support resources fully backed by AWS Support, our offering builds on and extends an exceptional service and makes it available to a much wider scope of AWS-enabled organizations. If you are looking for a certified AWS partner to support your business goals and ensure optimal AWS utilization from both performance and cost perspectives, Mission Enterprise Support is your choice. We live and breathe AWS best practices and optimization, and are ready to bring that expertise to any company in any industry.”

Customers can connect with Mission and explore its offerings – including starting with a free on-demand consultation with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

