Zipper Market Size to Reach 16,957.8 Million by 2024 at 7.64% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

Zipper Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Close-End and Open-End), Material Type (Metal, Coil and Molded Plastic), Application (Apparel, Bags, Shoes) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Pune, India, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipper Market is poised to touch USD 16,957.8 Mn by 2024 at an impressive 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024), reveals the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Analysis

Zippers have firmly established themselves as a chief element in a broad application base. The versatility of zippers is expected to further aid in the expansion on the market on a global scale. Apropos a report by Market Research Future, the zipper market will reach a CAGR of 7.64 % along with revenues worth USD 16,957.8 million being forecasted for the market by 2024. The ease of use and efficiency offered by zippers are increasing its application in the fashion industry not only for its functionality but also for aesthetic reasons.

The escalating use of luggage, bags, clothing, shoes, seat covers and camping gear is contributing in a major way to the growth of the zipper market. The growing influence of fashion trends on consumer buying patterns is creating favorable demand for the market. Also, the increased manufacturing capabilities of market players are likely to further augment the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the surge in the fashion industry is also expected to favorably impact the development of the zipper market in the approaching period.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2647

Key Players and Industry Buzz

The notable contenders in the zipper market are Riri SA (Switzerland), YBS Zipper Group (South Korea), YKK Corporation (Japan), Kao Shing Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Ideal Fastener Corporation (US), Max Zipper Co., LTD (Taiwan), Coats Opti (Germany), Salmi Oy (Finland), Valiant Industrial Co., Limited (Taiwan), Triple Power (Fujian) Zipper Co., Ltd. (China), HHH Zipper (South Korea), Keen Ching Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Sancris Linhas e Fios Ltd (Brazil), Jinjiang Fuxing zipper Co. LTD (China), YCC Zippers (China), WeiXing Co., Ltd (China) UCAN Zipper USA (US), and Wenzhou Great Wall Zipper Group Co., Ltd (China).

Apr 2019 Talon International Inc. is launching a revolutionary zipper, which is a one-of-a-kind product which is designed with cutting-edge technology. The product called character zip is made for easy to use where the traditional zipper pull is substituted with an intuitively engineered mechanism. The new offering meets all the compliance and strength requirements but works differently than a normal zipper.

Jan 2019 YKK, a pioneering Japanese fastener business, has launched a novel printed and customizable zipper apt for usage in both apparel and footwear. The YKK Prifa permits buyers to create every detail of the zipper by means of any design software. Prifa's tape and elements can be inkjet printed with bespoke patterns, logos, and gradations to guarantee that even the slightest detail of a garment echoes the brand's vision.

Market Segmentation

The assessment of the segments in the Zipper Market has been conducted based on material type, product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market has been divided into open-end and close end. Based on material type, the market has been segmented into coil, metal, and moulded plastic. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into bags, shoes, apparel, and others. The segmentation of the market based on the region comprises of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse the market data and Information spread across 178 pages with 255 data tables and 29 figures of the report “Zipper Market Report - Forecast 2018-2024” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/zipper-market-2647

Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the Zipper Market draws its analysis based on the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region was accredited for the chief market portion of 40.03 % in 2018, and the regional market is likely to display the uppermost CAGR of 8.24 % through the forecast period. China is among the important markets in the region, accounting for the major projected market share in the duration of the forecast period. The manufacture of apparel has been growing in the region with the textile industry, also displaying substantial progress over the past few years. This is anticipated to boost the development of the zipper market in the forecast period. The European region market is projected to touch USD 4,334.9 million by 2024. Germany was responsible for the prime share of the regional market in 2018. The mounting consumer proclivity motivates the evolution of the zipper market in Germany for luxury handbags in which metal zippers are extensively used to furnish a well-designed appearance.

Browse Related Reports:

Prom Dresses Market Information by Material (100% Polyester, Spandex/Polyester, Polyester/Cotton and others), Type (Beaded, Yarn Dyed, Appliqued, Knitted and others), Fabric (Chiffon, Satin, Worsted, Organza and others) Distribution Channels (Store Based and Non-Store Based) and Region - Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/prom-dresses-market-3881

Mattress Market by Type (Memory Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex, Gel-Filled, and Others) End User (Residential and Commercial), and Region - Forecast till 2024

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mattress-market-7706

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.