$1.54 Bn Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by End User, Application, Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by End User (Battery Systems, Transportation, and Others), Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Others), Type (Air Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2024, from an estimated market size of USD 1.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.68%, from 2019 to 2024.



Circuit breakers are used as one of the main devices for protecting the electrical network and its components from short circuit, overcurrents, and overvoltages. These devices basically have 2 terminals that disconnect the incoming side and the outgoing side of the circuit in the event of detection of high current or voltage rating. This helps in safeguarding the connected equipment and keeping the over network stabilized at the same time. During normal operation, these terminals remain connected though.



The only point of concern at the time of operation of the circuit breaker is the occurrence of the arc which happens due to the ionization of the air molecules present around the terminals. To address this problem, several types of circuit breakers, namely vacuum circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, gas circuit breakers, and others are used depending on the type and place of the installation.



The key factors driving the low voltage DC circuit breaker market include increasing electrical energy requirement across the world and growing investments in infrastructure developments for renewable generation and Electric Vehicles (EV). Absence of laws corresponding to the use of low voltage DC circuit breaker is a restraint for the growth of the market. However, revamping of the aging infrastructure is one of the prime opportunities for the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Generation of Electricity From Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Smart Grids to Ensure Grid Stability

5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Decentralized Power Generation & Energy Storage

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inconsistencies Leading to Vulnerability Causing Operational Failures

5.2.2.2 Lack of Existing Government Policies Specific to Low Voltage DC Circuit Breakers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Smart Cities & Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Replacement of Old & Aging Electrical Infrastructure

5.2.3.3 Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply From Utilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Expensive When Compared to Alternative Products

5.2.4.2 Concerns About the Cybersecurity of the Power Grid



6 Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Air Circuit Breaker

6.2.1.1 Finds Usage Mostly in Commercial Segments

6.2.2 Molded Case Circuit Breaker

6.2.2.1 Mostly Used in the Low Voltage Category

6.2.3 Others



7 Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Industrial

7.2.1.1 Increasing Automation is Likely to Drive the Market

7.2.2 Commercial

7.2.2.1 Growing Commercial Areas Globally Would Drive the Market

7.2.3 Others



8 Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 End-User

8.2.1 Battery System

8.2.1.1 Battery System Segment is Expected to Experience Huge Growth in Asia Pacific and North American Markets

8.2.2 Data Center

8.2.2.1 With Increasing Digitization, the Segment is Expected to Develop Massively

8.2.3 Solar

8.2.3.1 The Major Segment Driving the Renewables Market Ahead

8.2.4 Transportation

8.2.4.1 Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles are Expected to Have Massive Investments in North America and Europe

8.2.5 Others



9 Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.2 Investments & Expansions

10.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.4 Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.2 Eaton

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Tavrida Electric

11.5 Hitachi

11.6 Fuji Electric

11.7 Powell Industries

11.8 Sensata Technologies

11.9 SIEMENS AG

11.10 C&S Electric

11.11 Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Company

11.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.13 Larsen & Toubro

11.14 Rockwell Automation

11.15 Entec Electric & Electronic



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8wsa2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electricity



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.