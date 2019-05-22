Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview and business update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics has two product candidates that are in late stage development: lefamulin, potentially the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic in the United States for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) including acute pyelonephritis (AP). For more information, please visit https://www.nabriva.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

