“Military embedded systems market set to grow to $233bn by 2029” says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new defence report Military Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029: By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Combat, Command and Control), by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Hardware (Processor, GPU, DSP, IP-Chip, Others), and by Platform (Land Based, Airborne, Sea Based), with Regional and National Market Forecasts.

An embedded system plays a significant role in electronic equipment and devices used for military applications. A typical embedded system consists of hardware, software, and a few other mechanical components designed to perform various predefined functions. Military embedded systems are open architecture based and are used for various electronic applications. Therefore, the demand for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded systems is increasing. Embedded systems are also customized for rugged military applications.

Increasing investment towards modern warfare technologies and increasing use of electronic warfare is expected to fuel the growth of military embedded systems market. The military embedded systems market is expected to grow from $89.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $233.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing military embedded systems includes Abaco Systems, Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech, Airbus, Altium, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, BAE Systems, Boeing, Concurrent Technologies, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Elbit Systems, Eurotech, FLIR Systems, General Micro Systems, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3 Technologies, Leidos, Leonardo, Mercury Systems, Mircosemi Corporation, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ, Radisys Corporation, Raytheon Company, S&T Group, Telephonics Corporation, Textron, Thales, and Xilinx.

