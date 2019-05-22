Global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market Technology,Development,Trends & Opportunities Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market 2019-2025

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles is a co-product of ethanol production process which contains 10-12% moisture content. It is also a by-product of distillery industry. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles are rich in protein, carbohydrates, fibers, and other nutrients, which makes it useful in animal feed production industry. This compound is also used to manufacture human food which is rich in dietary fiber.

High nutritive content and an alternative for conventional animal feed has raised the demand for distiller’s dried grains with solubles in animal feed manufacturing industry, which is primarily driving the global market for distiller’s dried grains with solubles.

The global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The key players covered in this study

Archer Daniels Midland

Globus Spirits

CropEnergies

CHS

Nugen Feeds & Foods

Kent Feeds

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animal Feed

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pellets

Powder

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Manufacturers

Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

