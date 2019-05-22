Rapid industrialization is majorly driving the demand for Electronic-Waste (e-Waste) Management Market; to Witness a CAGR of 4.4% During 2019-2025

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-waste management market is estimated to reach 65.5 million tons by 2025, while augmenting at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Factors attributing to the industry growth include; increasing number of industrial waste, rising disposable income, growing government initiatives, and decreasing life-span of electronic devices. Besides, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies is expected to generate a significant amount of e-waste. Additionally, growing adoption of electrical as well as electronic devices such as television, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, and air conditioners among others is further augmenting the market growth. However, high e-waste management cost associated with the recycling is anticipated to impede the market growth over the forecast period.



Electronic waste (e-waste) primarily includes discarded motherboards, computer monitors, headphones, mobile phones, ACs, refrigerators, and among others. Though, rapid growth in technology along with continuous innovations in electronics sector has resulted in the fastest growing waste streams. Moreover, major economies across the globe such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and India are encountered to produce the highest amount of e-waste in 2017. Although, it is estimated that due to poor extraction techniques, only 20% of the global e-waste have been recycled. Considering the current scenario, many emerging economies are developing an integrated solution to manage the e-waste

Key findings of the report:

The global electronic waste (e-waste) management market is estimated to reach 65.5 Million Tons by 2025, while augmenting with a CAGR of 4.4%

Based on Type, disposable type e-waste dominated the market in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. However, recycled type e-waste is anticipated to exhibit a substantial growth from 2019-2025.

Based on material, metal segment is accounted to hold the largest market share in 2018, and is likely to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

On the basis of end-use, the consumer electronics industry held the major market share in 2018, owing to the decreased prices of consumer electronics along with increasing disposable income. Whereas, the IT & Telecomm industry is likely to augment with the highest CAGR during 2019-2025.

Geographically, North America held the major market share in 2018, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2025.

Key players profiled in the e-waste management market include Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., MRI e-cycle solutions, Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc., Umicore S.A., GreyOrange pte ltd., Ecoreco Ltd., E-Waste Exchange Pvt Ltd., and Desco Electronic Recyclers cc. among others.

Government policy framework poised to augment the market during the forecast period

Technological advancements in consumer electronics is gaining momentum, however it has also resulted in the rising volume of e-waste owing to their short life-span. Many legislations as well as strategies are paving the way to cope with challenges of e-waste management. The incorporation of circular economy in electronics and ICT sector aids in managing e-waste effectively. Additionally, extended producer responsibility (EPR), a baseline policy tool has been introduced in India for e-waste management. As per this policy, it is mandatory for the producers to conduct awareness programs, collect e-waste to reach the targets, and check recycling process. Likewise, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also supporting and following certain regulations to manage the e-waste.

Global Electronic Waste Management - Regional Insight

Geographically, e-waste management market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Central & South America. North America is expected to generate a huge demand of the market in 2018, followed by Europe. The regional growth is attributed to the increasing usage of electronic devices that lead to the rising e-waste management. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The industry growth is primarily driven by the presence of major consumer electronics players in the region.

The report segments the global e-waste management market on the basis of type, material, end-use, and region.

By Type Disposable/ Trashed Recycled

By Material Metals Non-Ferrous Metals Copper Nickel Steel Others Ferrous Metals Arsenic Antimony Lead Others Glass Plastic Others

By End-use Consumer Electronics Home Appliances IT & Telecommunication Entertainment Others

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Italy Spain Denmark Norway Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Taiwan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Central and South America (CSA) Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



