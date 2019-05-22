Black Diamond Group Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2019 Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or “the Company”) (TSX: BDI) announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2019. A total of 31,406,797 common shares, representing approximately 56.23% of Black Diamond’s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Trevor Haynes 29,211,584 95.58 1,350,017 4.42 Robert J. Herdman 30,219,102 98.88 342,499 1.12 Barbara J. Kelley 30,269,413 99.04 292,188 0.96 Edward H. Kernaghan 29,216,496 95.60 1,345,105 4.40 David Olsson 30,198,842 98.81 362,759 1.19 Steven Stein 30,290,242 99.11 271,359 0.89 Robert Wagemakers 30,214,942 98.87 346,659 1.13

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by Black Diamond’s shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, and the approval of the reduction of the stated capital of Black Diamond’s common shares. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. In addition, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance and ancillary field equipment rentals. From twenty-two locations, the Company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government and education.

Black Diamond Group has two core business units: Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/ .

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.