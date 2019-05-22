Media Alert: Farsight Security® CEO Dr. Paul Vixie to Present at Infosecurity Europe

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Industry pioneer and Farsight Security Chairman, CEO and Cofounder Dr. Paul Vixie , will present “Short, Brutal & Nasty: New Domains and Their Life & Times ” at the annual Infosecurity Europe Conference in London. Infosecurity Europe is Europe’s largest and most comprehensive Information Security event.

Domain names are cheap, easy-to-get assets – the perfect tool for the perfect crime. In this presentation, Dr. Vixie will reveal the industry conditions that have sparked the explosion of domain names; explain how new domains are being abused for cybercrime; and finally, outline tools, techniques and procedures security professionals can put in place to reduce the risk posed by new domains.

Learning Outcomes:

Domain names are critical to an organization’s branding and operations

Bad actors have learned to exploit new domains to commit crime

New domains can be exploited to for zero-day attacks, counterfeit websites, phishing and other malicious activity

Reputation services, blacklists do not provide immediate protection against new domains

Organizations can implement necessary techniques, procedures and policies to mitigate risks posed by new domains

In addition, Farsight Security is a sponsor for this event. Please visit us at Stand R40 to learn more about our historical and real-time DNS Intelligence solutions. This year at Infosecurity Europe, we will be demonstrating Farsight DNSDB on our new browser GUI called DNSDB Scout . At the Farsight Stand R40, attendees can submit domains or IP addresses to explore how DNSDB uncovers the associated domains and IP addresses.

Who:

Dr. Paul Vixie, Chairman, CEO & Cofounder

Farsight Security®, Inc. @FarsightSecInc

When:

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

10:40 AM, Tech Talks Theatre

Note: Attendance to Infosecurity Europe is required to attend this session

Where:

Infosecurity Europe, 4-6 June 2019

Olympia London

Hammersmith Road

Kensington

London W14 8UX

United Kingdom

Interview Opportunities

Dr. Paul Vixie, Chairman, CEO and Cofounder of Farsight Security, is available to discuss “Short, Brutal & Nasty: New Domains and Their Life & Times ” and the cybersecurity risks associated with new domains including phishing, botnets, fraud, and DDoS attacks.

About Farsight Security®, Inc.

Farsight Security®, Inc . is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time DNS intelligence solutions. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security® is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security® passive DNS solutions at www.farsightsecurity.com or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc.

Contact:

Karen Burke

Director of Corporate Communications

Farsight Security®, Inc.

650-814-3764

kburke@fsi.io



