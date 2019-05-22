Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth Names Bruce French as New Vice President of Land Acquisition & Development

French brings veteran leadership and strong market knowledge to the company’s expansion efforts in Texas’ top metro

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendmaker Homes, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Bruce French vice president of land acquisition & development of its newest homebuilding division in Dallas-Fort Worth. French, who joined the company on May 6th, brings nearly 40 years of land acquisition and development experience to the position in which he will focus on growing and refining the company’s acquisition efforts for future communities.



“Bruce has a tremendous amount of local market experience covering hundreds of communities and thousands of home deliveries and is very highly regarded in the community,” said Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth president Sean Ricks. “His very strong acquisition, entitlement, and development knowledge and skills make him an excellent choice for this leadership role, and we are privileged to have him as part of our team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Trendmaker Homes team and having the opportunity to further fuel its Dallas-Fort Worth expansion,” said French. “The company’s strategic plan of developing near employment centers, transportation and amenities, coupled with the strong resources of TRI Pointe Group, positions us perfectly to take advantage of a very active housing market.”

/EIN News/ -- Trendmaker’s expansion plans look to capitalize on a major metro known for its strong employment growth and housing affordability. The Dallas and Fort Worth metro area, which ranked in the top five nationally for population growth in 2017,2 has a significant portion of its population in the 25-to-44 age cohort, a prime home-buying demographic.1

In late 2018, TRI Pointe Group acquired Dallas-based homebuilder Dunhill Homes and its 55+ brand Nathan Carlisle Homes, which became Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth. The new division had nearly 1,500 lots owned or controlled as of the end of 2018.

French’s most recent position was senior vice president of land acquisition & development at History Maker/Rendition Homes. French has also held leadership positions at Portrait Homes, Beazer Homes and KB Home. He holds a Bachelor of Science from University of Vermont.

About Trendmaker® Homes Dallas-Fort Worth

Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth designs, builds and sells high-quality single-family homes in Dallas, the fourth most populous metro in the country. Native to Texas, Trendmaker understands the Texas ethos and strives to simplify homebuying, delivering premium homes that fit the homeowner to a “T.” With a sterling reputation and a partnership approach, the company delivers to homebuyers new innovations, designs, experiences and conveniences reflecting the highest standards of homebuilding and customer service. As a result, Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth has been the recipient of the Energy Star Certified Homes Market Leader Award for five years running and multiple 2018 Dallas Builder Association design accolades. Trendmaker Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com .

