Prague maintains its position as one of the world’s most popular meetings destinations

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prague hosted a record number of conferences and congresses in 2018. More than 4,500 events took place in its collective accommodation establishments last year – that is more than a third of all events held in the Czech Republic. The Czech metropolis welcomed almost 540,000 delegates from all over the world.



Prague’s meeting industry was very successful last year, not only at a local level but also internationally. According to the International Congress and Convention Association’s global ranking, which rates destinations based on the number of association congresses and conferences held, Prague ranked ninth in 2018.

According to data gathered by the Prague Convention Bureau, 74 percent of events in the city host 10 to 149 delegates, while 41 major congresses and conferences with more than 1,000 delegates were held. The delegates arrived in the Czech capital city to address the topics of medical sciences, education, social sciences and industry. Congress hotels were the most popular meeting venues, with 78 percent of all events held in Prague taking place in such sites.

Roman Muška, Managing Director of the Prague Convention Bureau, said: “Following the opening of new major meeting capacities last year and this year, the number of events hosted in the country can be expected to grow in the coming years. The Czech Republic is one of the top 50 countries in terms of generating global direct consumption in the meetings industry.”

According to the 2018 Global Economic Significance of Business Events report by the Events Industry Council in collaboration with Oxford Economics, the meeting industry is a significant area of the global economy. In 2017, more than 1.5 billion people from over 180 countries around the world participated in various business meetings. These events generated direct consumption in the value of $1.07trn, of which $1.3bn was generated in the Czech Republic. The industry supported 10.3 million direct job positions, 12,000 of which were located in the Czech Republic.”

