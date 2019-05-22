Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Database Platform

Modular Customized Reports

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Public Utilities

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google Cloud

Factual

ATTOM Data Solutions

Ceinsys Tech Limited

SafeGraph Inc

NAVmart

TripsByTips

HERE Technologies

MapData Services

Pitney Bowes Inc

AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

