Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is Set to Reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 10.7% During 2018–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Project Size (Small, Medium and Large), by Application (Water & Wastewater, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration, Engineering & Business Services, Oil & Gas Refining, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, and Others)

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geographic information system (GIS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2024. The increasing popularity of this market is attributed towards extensive utilization of GIS by several business organizations to develop maps that help in efficiently performing analysis, solving complex problems, sharing information and communicating across the globe. This system is further enabling the organization to perform this task in an effective manner.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/geographic-information-system-gis-market/request-sample

Combination of IoT devices with GIS to support the growth of the market

The increasing amalgamation of GIS with traditional technology has upgraded the business intelligence systems of the organizations. Furthermore, the combination of IoT devices and GIS helps the users in accessing accurate data along with using geospatial data analysis. The increasing demand for location-based services such as control of a valve and real-time status is driving the growth of the GIS market across the globe. The increasing application of GIS in construction sector is driving the growth of the market.

GIS software account for the largest share in the market

The GIS market on the basis of the component is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Among all the components, the software segment holds the largest share and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. It has been observed that software-based GIS is extensively being utilized in spatial database management systems, data analysis, digital mapping and data processing.

On the basis of application, the GIS market is segmented into water & wastewater, government, aerospace & defense, oil & gas exploration, engineering & business services, oil & gas refining, healthcare, transportation & logistics, telecommunications, and others. Engineering and business services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Due to rapid growth in urbanization, it is expected to further enhance the developmental activities in the construction and infrastructure sector. The massive usage of GIS technique in the analysis of urban planning such as use value of the land is further enhancing the growth of the market.

Explore key industry insights in 142 tables and 80 figures from the 171 pages of report, “Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Project Size (Small, Medium and Large), by Application (Water & Wastewater, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration, Engineering & Business Services, Oil & Gas Refining, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications, and Others)”

On the basis of project size, the GIS market is categorized into small medium and large projects. Among these, medium size projects are the most commonly executed due to the involvement of governments in developing as well as developed countries.

Asia-Pacific to witness the fastest growth in demand for GIS

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth of 11.9% during the forecast period. The increasing investments undertaken by the government authorities in this region and the implementation of several economic reforms are expected to bolster the growth of GIS industry in this region. GIS technologies in this region are extensively being employed for rural and agricultural progression. Furthermore, implementation of GIS system in various countries such as India and China are expected to further fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/geographic-information-system-gis-market/customize-report

Industry players to leverage the wide range of GIS application

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through extensive application of GIS in various fields including aerospace and defence, oil and gas exploration and refining, and transportation or logistics. Some of the major players operating in the global GIS market include Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri), MacDonald and Company, Pitney Bowes Inc., Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., PASCO CORPORATION, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Ubisense Group Plc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Schneider Electric SE and Autodesk Inc.

More from VynZ Research

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global geospatial imagery analytics market size set to reach USD 21.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards technological advancements along with increased competitiveness among the key players operating in geospatial imagery analytics market across the globe.

Geospatial analysis enables the business enterprises in operating, integrating, displaying, gathering and examining geospatial data that is collected with the help of geotagging, satellite imagery and mapping that is crucial for generating vital information. Another factor pertaining towards the growth of global geospatial imagery analytics is that this system provides extensive precision to images in both 2D and 3D analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

Global Aerial Imagery Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global aerial imagery market is anticipated to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2018-2024. The high growth of this market is attributed towards the ability of aerial imagery to provide sudden view that is primarily used in construction activities such as development of thermal or water-based project. Moreover, improved vision point that helps in providing augmented view from distant angles of larger area in order to witness surface of earth in more authentic manner is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/aerial-imagery-market

Global Gamification Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global gamification market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2017 and is further anticipated to witness a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). Gamification technique is used by individuals for assimilating persistent game design for everyday operation basis in order to encourage and involve people in order to attain their objectives in an effective manner. The growth of the market is anticipated to be high due to the increased capability of this technique to satisfy the needs and desires of an individual pertaining to their virtual achievement and position. It has been observed that the accomplishments in this technique are measured through scores, points, and level crossing, Moreover, the ability to upgrade the overall experience of the users is another factor pertaining towards the growth of gamification market across the globe.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/gamification-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

Kundan Kumar

Client Partner

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.