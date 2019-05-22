Global Gluten Free Food Market 2019-2025: North America Dominates the Global Market with Approx 50% Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gluten Free Food Market (by Products, Distribution Channels, Regional Analysis), Mergers & Acquisitions, Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten-free food products market is expected to pass the US$ 13 Billion mark by 2025.



According to The National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, about 1 percent of the U.S. population (1 in 133 Americans, or about 3.19 million people) has celiac disease, but 83 percent (2.6 million people) of people with the condition are not diagnosed. This provides an opportunity for many manufacturers to launch gluten-free products. Increasing occurrences of celiac patients and growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy diet and its importance is anticipated to fuel the gluten-free product market.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Growing Awareness & Increasing Number of Celiac Disease Patients Likely to Fuel Market growth

Growing Demand for Gluten Free Food from Millennials

Increased Marketing Activities and Mergers & Acquisitions Drives Gluten Free Food Market

New Product Launches Propels Market Growth

Challenges



Gluten Free Products Are More Expensive

Some Consumers Do Not Like the Taste of Gluten-Free Products

Global Gluten-Free Food Market and Forecast

By product segment, the global gluten-free food market is dominated by bakery followed by gluten free dairy/dairy alternatives products segment.

The condiments, seasonings, spreads and desserts and ice-creams segment together accounted for over 20% share of the total gluten-free food market in 2018.

Meats/ meats alternatives held between 8% - 12% share of the total gluten-free food market in 2018.

Grocery stores accounted for between 50% - 60% share of the total gluten-free products market.

Several drug stores are offering gluten-free sections or departments pertaining to rising demand from celiac patients along with adverse health risks.

North America dominates the global gluten-free food products market with around 50% share in 2018, followed by Europe.

United States Gluten-Free Food Market and Forecast

The gluten-free bakery products and dairy/dairy alternatives products together accounted for around 55% share of the total United States gluten-free food market.

The United States gluten-free prepared food market is predicted to exceed US$ 250 Million by 2025.

Independent natural or health food stores captured between 10% - 15% share of the United States gluten-free products market in 2018.

Europe Gluten-Free Food Products Market and Forecast

The gluten-free desserts & ice-creams segment accounted for nearly 10% share of the total gluten-free food market in 2018.

Drug stores captured over 7% share of the overall gluten-free products market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany together contributed over 70% to the overall Europe gluten-free foods market in 2018.

Asia Pacific - Gluten-Free Food Products Market and Forecast

The gluten-free meats/ meats alternatives segment accounted for nearly 10% share of the total Asia Pacific gluten-free food market in 2018.

Mass merchandiser captured around 7% - 10% share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2018.

Australia captured lion's share of the overall Asia Pacific gluten-free food products market, followed by New Zealand.

India and China are the other leading markets for gluten-free food products in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



3. Global - Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



4. United States - Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



5. Europe - Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



6. Asia Pacific - Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



7. Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category



8. Global Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channel



9. United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category



10. United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channel



11. Europe Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category



12. Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channel



13. Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category



14. Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channel



15. North America - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast



16. Latin America - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast



17. Europe - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast



18. Asia Pacific - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast



19. Rest of the World - Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast



20. Gluten Free Food Products Market - Mergers & Acquisitions



21. Global Gluten Free Food Products Market - Key Company Analysis



Hain Celestial Group

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg's Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Chobani, LLC.

Premier Foods

